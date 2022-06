UVALDE, Texas (KBTX) - Law enforcement agencies from around the state and nation have flocked to Uvalde since the shooting that left 19 young students and two teachers dead. This presence now includes officers from the College Station Police Department who were featured in a CNN video clip Wednesday morning when news crews worked to make contact with the Incident Commander and Uvalde Independent School District Police Chief, Pete Arredondo.

