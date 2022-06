A class action settlement has been reached following the seven-year debate about the guardrail end terminals on Missouri's roads. Stueve Siegel Hanson announced Tuesday that an agreement in the amount of $56 million with Fortune 1000 transportation giant Trinity Industries, along with its manufacturing arm, Trinity Highway Products, to remove and replace the four-inch ET Plus guardrail end terminals from Missouri roads. The product is linked to numerous catastrophic and fatal wrecks nationwide.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO