YAKIMA, Wash. - Tuesday morning Yakima saw its fourth officer-involved shooting in the last year, after a confrontation over a stolen car took a bad turn. According to Chief Matt Murray with the Yakima Police Department, the new flock cameras found a stolen car on North 1st Street around midnight. Whereas officers normally identify stolen cars by being somewhere near it and running its license plate through their system, flock gave officers time to put a plan together.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO