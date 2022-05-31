ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Aurora police’s interim chief is a familiar face with a long list of issues to address

By Allison Sherry
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAurora Interim Police Chief Dan Oates is like the person in the room with multiple people tugging at his coat. He’s got a community upset about how his predecessor, former Chief Vanessa Wilson, was abruptly terminated from her job. He’s got City Hall wanting to burnish the agency’s...

Armed homeowner helps detain elusive suspect

On May 26, the Otero County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Pueblo Shooting suspect, Kyle McKenna, of Denver, age 22, in North La Junta after using a reverse 9/11 call. The suspect reportedly drove a stolen white GMC pickup and fled on Highway 50 after a suspected burglary and shooting in Pueblo.
Advisory Committee of Denver’s STAR Program Wants City’s Street Enforcement Team Dissolved

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver’s mental health crisis is a visible one. On many streets, people suffer from illnesses as they wander and set up camp along many roads. To help those in need, the city has a pair of programs aimed at providing support and resources. The city’s well-known STAR program – Support Team Assisted Response – responds to mental health crises that do not warrant a police officer. A paramedic and mental health professional are dispatched instead. There’s also a team called SET – Street Enforcement Team – which is made up of civilians who can issue citations under certain...
Man Arrested for Bomb Threat at Colorado McDonald’s

A man has been arrested for giving a bomb threat at a McDonald's restaurant in Colorado. Who is the Colorado Man Arrested for the Bomb Threat?. The man that was arrested has been identified as 39-year-old Robert Lantz of Fountain, Colorado, a town located just south of Colorado Springs off of I-25.
Aurora Now June 1, 2022

There’s new leadership at the Aurora Police Department. Daniel Oates, who led APD from 2005 to 2014, has returned to serve as the interim chief. Hear his thoughts about the department, and what he hopes to accomplish while he’s here. Also on AuroraNow this week, how to help the 7/20 Foundation with the on-going Paper Crane Peace Project and how to take part in the 10th anniversary events for the theater tragedy. We’ll also give you a behind-the-scenes look at Aurora’s park rangers in action and show you how you can become one. And Dry, Dock, Aurora’s original microbrewery, announces an exciting expansion. Those stories, and many more, this week on AuroraNow.
Aurora police investigate fatal shooting

A shooting Monday night in Aurora left one man dead, according to Aurora police. Denver police were sent to East 16th Avenue and North Willow Street for a report of a shooting. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. During the investigation, Denver police learned the shooting occurred near...
Colorado Concealed Carry: How Many of Your Neighbors Are Packing Heat

The 2021 annual report from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, released this week, is largely promotional, with page after page festooned with photos of happy, smiling law enforcement officers greeting children, petting dogs and so on. But it does include some specific data on a topic that frequently gets treated in a general way: the increasing demand for permits allowing residents to carry a concealed firearm.
Officers’ Patience Helped Lead To Arrest Of Juvenile Stabbing Suspect

(CBS4) – The teenager who escaped custody in the Denver area after stabbing a guard escorting him to a dental appointment was taken back into custody late Tuesday afternoon. (credit: Mountain View Police) Seventeen-year-old Juan Ocegueda was captured just a few blocks from the dental office near 44th and Sheridan Boulevard following an hours-long manhunt by law enforcement. “He did have a little bit of blood on him on the sleeves of his shirt sweater. He just looked like he cooperated — no fight or nothing, he just walked out,” Francisco Fernandez said. He was with several others working on Eaton Street where the...
Cole Graves, Accused Of Crime Spree In Greeley, Arrested In Weld County

By Danielle Chavira GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Greeley Police say they caught a suspect they considered armed and dangerous after a violent crime spree on May 30. They arrested Cole Graves, 22, who now faces several charges including attempted degree murder, first degree assault and aggravated robbery. Police responded to a home on 5th Avenue for a weapons call at around 10 a.m. on Monday. Cole Graves (credit: Greeley Police) They say Graves was trying to steal the vehicle belonging to two victims. One victim confronted Graves who allegedly pulled out a gun, which was reportedly stolen, and threatened the victim. A second victim came out of the home to find Graves pointing the gun at them. They called 911 as Graves walked away. When police found him, he ran from them, they say, and then shot a third victim who was washing his vehicle. Police say Graves stole that vehicle. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Police ended up finding Graves in the stolen vehicle, and a pursuit ensued. They say he broke through railroad crossing arms, nearly hitting an oncoming train. Weld County Sheriff’s deputies later arrested him at around 11 p.m.
Denver woman leads authorities on pursuit following deadly crash

A 34-year-old Denver woman is facing murder charges after she fled the scene of a fatal crash and led authorities on a pursuit in Boulder County on Wednesday. Amanda Garcia was arrested on suspicion of committing a slew of crimes including first-degree murder, vehicular homicide — reckless, vehicular homicide — DUI, vehicular assault, first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft, first-degree assault and other charges, according to the Boulder County Jail records.
