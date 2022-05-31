ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples City Council votes to extend fishing ban at Naples Pier

By Amanda Lojewski
 2 days ago
NAPLES, Fla. — The Naples City Council voted Tuesday to extend the fishing ban at the Naples Pier.

Tuesday morning, the Clinic for Rehabilitation of Wildlife (CROW) on Sanibel Island released a tricolored heron back into the wild after fishing line was wrapped around it’s neck.

Close calls like that had city leaders even considering the fishing ban extension.

When Cesar Estrada of Fort Myers and his girlfriend Sydney go fishing, oftentimes it’s at the Naples Pier. They are there 2-3 times a week except for Sunday’s when the pier is closed under the original fishing ban.

Since January, the pier has been closed on Sundays and every evening from 11pm to 5am.

“People are waiting for this ban to be lifted,” said Estrada. “It says till May I thought it would be over within these next couple weeks.”

The ban is coming to an end in May now that the council voted these restrictions on fishing are year-round.

“It just sucks, you know, so many people come here to fish and then they’re forced to go other places just cause they’re closed on Sunday’s, that puts a halt to everything,” he said.

The ban was put in place to protect Florida’s wildlife. According to the Conservancy of Southwest Florida, this year already 39 pelicans have been taken to the hospital.

Alison Charney Hussey, Executive Director at CROW said, “we know you’re going to fish, we love to do it ourselves but be careful, mind your line.”

Rehabilitation experts at CROW removed the line from the tricolored heron after it was admitted, and helped by giving the heron medication, fluids and food.

“The heron passed the flight test with flying colors so we were able to clear it for release and put it back into the wild,” she said. “This was a happy result for our native wildlife but not always that is the case.”

Her point is exactly why it’s important to remember if you accidentally hook a bird, you’re asked to reel it in and take it to a rehabilitation center like CROW, don’t just cut your line.

The fishing ban at the Naples Pier is in effect until June 1st, 2023.

