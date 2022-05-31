ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Familiar viruses, infections behaving differently post-COVID, doctor says

By Sarah Vasile, Kala Rama
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — As precautions put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19 dwindle, other, more familiar viruses are popping back up. But those returning viruses and bacterial infections are behaving differently, according to an emergency room doctor with Lenox Hill Hospital.

She said one reason for the new reactions is the fact that people’s immune systems have been changed following isolation and other measures during COVID-19.

“People are now feeling every single illness that they pick up, because we’re not used to it,” Dr. Anjali Bharati said. “We spent a couple of years without being exposed to much.”

Bharati said a lot of the illnesses seen are “typical” strains with varying symptoms, including sore throats and fevers. While the illnesses are more severe than in years past, she added that hospitalizations are still rare.

PIX11

PIX11

