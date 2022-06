LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Aaron Andrew Gorden, paramedic and engineer with the Delta Township Fire Department, was killed in a motorcycle crash on I-96 on Monday. Gorden was 49-years-old and was with the department for more than two decades. He was honored Wednesday by his colleagues by decorating one of the fire engines with his gear.

OWOSSO, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO