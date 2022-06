The Clevland Cavaliers have hired former Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings Head Coach Luke Walton to be an assistant coach with the franchise. While his tenure with both teams was not viewed favorably he did serve as the Golden State Warriors assistant coach from 2014 to 2016 and handled interim head coach responsibilities well when Steve Kerr was out due to back surgery. Walton will coach under current Cavaliers Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff. In his last two seasons as a player, Walton played parts of them with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO