New Seasons Employees Have Filed for Union Elections

Wine Country Pride (WCP), a volunteer-run nonprofit that was founded in 2020 by a group of friends and business owners, aims to celebrate and support the LGBTQIA+ community in rural Willamette Valley wine growing regions with its month of fundraisers and events. One of those events is the world’s first Queer Wine Fest — celebrating 16 queer-owned, -made, and -grown wineries from Oregon, Washington, and California. Remy Wines, owned by McMinnville’s interim mayor and WCP president Remy Drabkin, will host the event. Drabkin was appointed to the position in late April, making her the first woman and queer-identified person to hold the office. Other participating wineries include Roco Winery, Sis and Mae Wine, and Hip Chicks Do Wine. The event will be held June 24, with tickets ranging between $125 and $145; those interested who cannot afford to attend can contact gretchen@remywines.com.
