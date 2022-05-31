ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

New Seasons Employees Have Filed for Union Elections

By Brooke Jackson-Glidden
Eater
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe “friendliest store in town” may soon become the most recently unionized store in greater Portland. On Friday, May 27, employees of the Orenco Station and Seven Corners New Seasons, the Portland-born grocery chain known for its local chef collaborations, filed for official union elections with the National Labor Relations Board,...

pdx.eater.com

opb.org

Portland lost $1.4M, but city leaders aren’t saying how

A city could do a lot with $1.4 million. In Portland, that amount of money could help families at risk of losing their home stave off eviction for one more week. It could pay for another two dozen or so unarmed park rangers, intended to curb spiking gun violence. It could double the money going to outreach at the city’s worst off homeless camps.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Is Clackamas County the Florida of Oregon?

An analogy, for your consideration: Clackamas County is to Oregon as Florida is to the rest of the United States. The county is currently in the final throes of a ballot-counting disaster that is ripe for dissection by conspiracy theorists on all sides (Vote by mail is corrupt and needs to be replaced! No, the county clerk is a Trump acolyte who is actively trying to undermine faith in the system! Commence panic!), recalling the dimpled ballots, hanging chads, and drawn-out vote count and recount of Florida, 2000.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
thelundreport.org

Wanted: New Employees At Oregon State Hospital

Oregon State Hospital recruiters are visiting job fairs, purchasing radio and television spots and posting openings on job boards for professional organizations. Even so, 20% of the the state-run mental health hospital’s budgeted positions are vacant. That’s 373 openings in a workforce that has 1,863 people at full strength.
OREGON STATE
nwlaborpress.org

Fred Meyer settles child labor charges

Fred Meyer was recently assessed $55,440 in penalties to settle willful violations of child labor laws, the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) announced May 17. An investigation by the agency’s Wage and Hour Division found the company regularly allowing minors to load power-driven box balers at stores in Oregon City, Happy Valley, and The Dalles. The violations were termed “willful” because Fred Meyer should have known better: It was cited for similar violations in 2007 and 2008.
OREGON CITY, OR
The Portland Mercury

Portland's Newest Anti-Homeless Structures? Bike Racks.

Portland property owners have been growing increasingly creative when it comes to blocking homeless campers from resting on the sidewalks adjacent to their properties. From giant concrete planters to piles of boulders to turning galvanized livestock troughs into sidewalk gardens. But, just when you think the city's passive NIMBYs have run out of ideas—allow me to introduce perhaps the most Portland form of "hostile architecture": bike racks.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Murmurs: Johnson’s TED Talk Draws Justice Complaints

JOHNSON’S TED TALK DRAWS JUSTICE COMPLAINTS: Betsy Johnson, the unaffiliated candidate for governor, made a surprise May 27 appearance at the ideas conference TEDxPortland. As reported on wweek.com, Johnson’s parroting of National Rifle Association talking points on gun control angered some in the crowd; others objected to TEDx providing an audience of thousands to one of three candidates for governor, in possible violation of federal tax code that prohibits 501(c)(3) nonprofits such as TEDx from participating in political campaigns. In the aftermath, seven people filed complaints with the Oregon Department of Justice, which oversees Oregon nonprofits. “TEDxPortland violated IRS code by including Betsy Johnson, who is running for governor, as a surprise guest,” wrote one complainant, Howard Bales of Portland. “This is an egregious abuse of their nonprofit status. The harm done to the election process is significant. Please investigate this intentional breach of the code.” DOJ spokeswoman Kristina Edmunson said her agency would forward those complaints to the Internal Revenue Service, which polices nonprofits and determines their legal status.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Tektronix says it will sell or lease part of its headquarters campus near Beaverton

Tektronix, godfather to Oregon’s technology industry, says it wants to sell or lease a portion of its 250-acre headquarters campus near Beaverton. Tek says it will retain its corporate offices and some manufacturing on the site. But with more employees working remotely, and operations substantially downsized in recent decades, the company said it’s looking to “lease or sell vacated buildings” and considering options for capital improvement.
BEAVERTON, OR
Herald and News

Oregon men, one from Klamath Falls, sue Google, YouTube

Two Oregon men — including one from Klamath Falls — have filed a class action lawsuit against Google and YouTube over automatic renewal fees. Victor Walkingeagle, of Portland, and Nathan Briggs, of Klamath Falls, filed the suit in federal court in Portland on May 25. They are represented by Stanton Gallegos, an attorney with the Oregon-based law firm Markowitz Herbold PC, according to court documents.
hh-today.com

‘Pending’? Not any more; depot deal is done

The “sale pending” sign was out of date on Tuesday night, but not by much. The sale of the historic Oregon Electric Railway depot in downtown Albany was completed earlier in the day. The sale had been in the works since Feb. 1, when Matt and Janel Bennett...
ALBANY, OR
The Oregonian

Northeast Portland tenants sue landlord over ‘uninhabitable’ conditions at affordable housing complex

Residents of a Northeast Portland affordable housing complex say they’re fed up with inhospitable living conditions — and they want their rent back. Tenants at the Allen Fremont Plaza, 221 N.E. Fremont St., gathered in the courtyard of the three-story complex Wednesday, describing problems ranging from mold and vermin to homeless strangers camping in the building’s indoor common areas.
PORTLAND, OR
Eater

This Startup Wants to Bring Farmers Market Produce to Portlanders’ Doors

Masanobu Fukuoka is often thought of as the father of natural farming. In his book, the One Straw Revolution, Fukuoka championed no-till, no-pesticide farming practices, emphasizing the possibility of high-yield, fully intervention-free farming. So when Trang Sharbaugh and Trang Ho were trying to come up with a name for their...
PORTLAND, OR
Eater

A Queer Wine Festival Is Coming to the Willamette Valley

Wine Country Pride (WCP), a volunteer-run nonprofit that was founded in 2020 by a group of friends and business owners, aims to celebrate and support the LGBTQIA+ community in rural Willamette Valley wine growing regions with its month of fundraisers and events. One of those events is the world’s first Queer Wine Fest — celebrating 16 queer-owned, -made, and -grown wineries from Oregon, Washington, and California. Remy Wines, owned by McMinnville’s interim mayor and WCP president Remy Drabkin, will host the event. Drabkin was appointed to the position in late April, making her the first woman and queer-identified person to hold the office. Other participating wineries include Roco Winery, Sis and Mae Wine, and Hip Chicks Do Wine. The event will be held June 24, with tickets ranging between $125 and $145; those interested who cannot afford to attend can contact gretchen@remywines.com.
MCMINNVILLE, OR

