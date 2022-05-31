Letter: Wildwood School Building Can Meet Town’s Pressing Needs For More Civic Space
By Irene Dujovne
amherstindy.org
2 days ago
A version of this letter was sent to the Elementary School Building Committee, The Town Council and The Town Manager on May 26, 2021. Imagine what could be done with the Wildwood school building if Fort River is chosen as the location of the new combined elementary school. While I do...
Grafton resident Jen Vacca called on the Select Board to condemn white supremacist speech, citing both the recent mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket and social media posts from members of what she termed as “a local hate group.”. Vacca, a vocal civil rights advocate, suggested that the board...
(Montague, MA) The Center Street Bridge near Montague Center is closed until further notice. There are currently no commitments by the state to repair or replace the bridge at this time. This will be a topic of conversation at the Montague Selectboard meeting on June 6th. The Town of Montague...
HADLEY — A Select Board member’s comments on social media contending that future affordable housing in town could increase crime and create other problems are being criticized by some residents. In a Facebook post Saturday, before Tuesday’s town election, longtime board member Joyce Chunglo appears to be taking...
Two high-profile Democratic congressmen will hold a town hall in Northampton on Tuesday evening focused on defending democracy. Joining Rep. James McGovern, who represents Northampton and the rest of Massachusetts’ Second Congressional District, will be Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin. The three-term Democratic congressman rose to national prominence last year when he led the second impeachment of former President Donald Trump following the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
PITTSFIELD — Flags of all kinds have long been associated with pride; the same could be said for rainbows and hope. The pride flag, with colors reflecting the diversity of the LGBTQ+ community and the spectrum of human sexuality and gender, has fluttered outside Pittsfield City Hall every June since 2017. Two years later, at the City’s inaugural Pride kick-off event, the Progress Pride flag was adopted. On Thursday, June 2 at 12 p.m., Berkshire Pride and Mayor Linda Tyer will assemble on Allen Street for the annual pride flag raising on the steps of City Hall, and on Saturday, June 4, the inaugural Pride Parade will kick off at 11:30 a.m. on Eagle Street, followed by the annual Berkshire Pride Festival from 11:30 a.m.–4 p.m. These events are just three in a series of month-long happenings at which 413 residents can show their pride.
NORTHAMPTON — White Hut, the West Springfield hamburger and hot dog stand that opened in 1939, will open a food trailer at Enlite Cannabis in Northampton on Thursday. It’s the first step, Peter Picknelly said Wednesday, in an expansion of the brand he and his late partner Any Yee rescued in 2020 after the previous owners closed it without warning.
There's a reason why Berkshire County is America's Cultural Resort. The Berkshires is a magnet and a vacation destination for tourists, prospective second homeowners, and folks who want to make a fresh start. It's no surprise that city folks from Boston, New York, and everywhere else want to move to Berkshire County and soak in everything the Berkshires have to offer.
The local selectboard won’t comment on whether he was pushed out, but Octavian “Yoshi” Manale’s contract and nearly $70,000 severance package offer several clues that is the case.
Read the story on VTDigger here: After 5 months on the job, was Brattleboro’s town manager asked to resign?.
The Berkshire Regional Planning Commission has released its Berkshire Benchmarks 2022 State of the County Report. It examines the successes and challenges the communities faces across eight sectors: Economy, Education, Environment, Government, Health, Housing, Social Environment, and Transportation. The findings paint a complex portrait of the region, with a healthier...
Another shift has come to the open 8th Hampden District. This time, it brings a smaller field. On Tuesday, Chicope Ward 2 City Councilor Shane Brooks ended his bid for the seat. His exit leaves the Democratic party primary to fellow councilor Joel McAuliffe and 2021 Councilor aspirant Shirley Arriaga.
Surrounded by rainbow umbrellas outside the Massachusetts State House, Rep. Kay Khan said she has a “good feeling” that Beacon Hill can successfully pass a bill bolstering equitable legal protections for LGBTQ families within the remaining two months of the legislative session. Khan, the House’s lead sponsor of...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Mass. — Several parks and beaches across Massachusetts filled quickly on Monday morning as visitors clogged roads and parking lots to grab a spot for Memorial Day. In at least one case, the line formed before the park even opened. Photos show a long row of vehicles...
On one recent Friday in Concord, a group of about eight protesters gathered on the sidewalk outside Equality Health Center, holding signs that read “Babies Are Murdered Here” and “Pray to End Abortion.” They were joined by another group of around 10 volunteer clinic escorts, patrolling the sidewalk in rainbow pinnies.
FRAMINGHAM – After receiving approval from the City of Framingham’s Planning Board in 2021, the owners of Shoppers World have begun demolition to make way for four new businesses. Ohio-based Site Centers Corp plans to construct a 7,800 square foot three-tenant space to accommodate a fast food restaurant...
Wrentham native, Chris Doughty, is a candidate for the republican primary for Massachusetts Governor. He appeared on the Paying Attention Podcast with Tom Duggan last month to talk about his views on running the state. To watch the video, visit the Valley Patriot Facebook page or listen on iHeartRadio, iTunes, or GooglePlay.
RYE, N.H. (AP) — A nonprofit group is getting money to help preserve a 19th-century chapel on an island off New Hampshire. Star Island Corporation received the grants in support of work to preserve the Gosport Chapel on Star Island. The group received a $10,000 grant from 1772 Foundation in cooperation with N.H. Preservation Alliance and another $10,000 from Cogswell Benevolent Trust.
WORCESTER COUNTY, Mass. - The black bear population is growing in Massachusetts and while they still can surprise people, MassWildlife said bears can survive and thrive in suburban areas. Police departments and residents reported several bear sightings across the area, including one captured on video climbing a tree on Osgood...
