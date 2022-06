NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Another catalytic converter was stolen from a church bus; this would be the second church targeted within a week. While driving down West Thompson lane, drivers almost always see the Wingate Church of Christ’s Bus parked in the same spot of the church’s parking lot. Church officials said the bus has been in the same area for years, but now the site is dangerous, and church buses are an easy target.

