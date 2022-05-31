Sheriff’s office releases identities of three victims killed in Isla Vista crash on Saturday

Relatives visit makeshift memorial for crash victims on UCSB campus

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has released the identities of the three victims who were killed in a three-car crash on Saturday.

"The decedents are 28-year-old Jose Luis Hernandez of Santa Barbara, 20-year-old Sebastian Gil of Santa Barbara, and 20-year-old Daniel Razo of Yorba Linda," said SBCSO spokesperson Raquel Zick.

On Saturday, Santa Barbara County Fire spokesperson Daniel Bertucelli said that there were eight people involved in the crash – three were reported dead at the scene, two seriously injured, and three with non-life threatening injuries.

Relatives of the Hernandez visited a growing memorial by a eucalyptus tree on Tuesday night.

Hernandez leaves behind three young children, including a 5-month-old.

His brother was a passenger in his Nissan and remains in the hospital with broken bones.

The family has set up a Jose Luis Hernandez Funeral & Family Fund at https://gofund.me.b4d6b0b7

Friends of UCSB student Sebastian Gil also set up a fund to support his family at http://www.gofundme.com/f/sebastian-gil

Isla Vista Community Service District General Manager Jonathan Abboud said, "It was shocking, and these are young people who had a lot of ahead of them, I am 29 myself, one of them who passed away was 28, it is unimaginable."

The other two people killed are said to be students.

In addition to the Nissan, a BMW and a Toyota SUV were involved in the crash.

Many students are preparing to graduate in June. They called it devastating to see and hear.

Many of them were working out on the nearby track and heard the collision.

Students said they hope the people who lost loved ones can get some answers about what caused the crash soon.

