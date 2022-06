Charlie Lansdell’s tenure as football coach at Zion Christian lasted three months, as the longtime Columbia Academy mentor confirmed his resignation Thursday. “I decided to step back and re-evaluate things for me and my family. That’s really what I’m doing right now,” said Lansdell, who was named to the Eagles’ helm in early March following nine years as head coach at CA. Over that period, he led the Bulldogs to nine consecutive playoff appearances, five region titles, two state semifinal berths and left as the program’s winningest coach.

