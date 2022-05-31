ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Her Sister Humiliated Her At A Family Dinner, She Pettily Texts Her Before Every Family Function For The Dress Code

 2 days ago

A woman has a sister who pulled a prank on her at a family dinner, and since then, she can't really get over it.

She pointed out that she pretty much dresses in jeans and either a blouse or a sweater every single day of her life, and whether or not she opts for a blouse or a sweater as part of her outfit has to do with what the weather is like.

She also always puts her hair up, and just makes sure that she looks like as she says "a normal human being."

So, 4 months ago, her family had a dinner over at her sister's house. Naturally, she put on a pair of jeans, and she completed her look with a green-colored sweater.

When she arrived at her sister's place, she could clearly see that all of her family members were dressed pretty similar to her.

A couple of weeks after that get-together, her family decided to meet up to have dinner at a local restaurant.

Prior to that night, her sister told her over and over again that she needed to really get dressed up as they were headed somewhere fancy.

"So I go the nine yards, makeup, nice dress, heels, do my hair, jewelry, etc.," she explained. "I show up and it’s a...DIVE BAR."

"Everyone else INCLUDING my sister was in, get this: jeans and t-shirts." There she was, wearing a body con dress, feeling humiliated in front of everyone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b87Iz_0fwIvVcO00
paultarasenko - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purpose only, not the actual person

Her sister had said to dress up, as this was going to be a "formal" kind of dinner, yet her sister lied to her.

She was livid as she sat there in her dress while everyone around her was not as fancily put together.

She managed to keep her cool, but after they were finished, she had a private conversation with her sister, where she mentioned that she was upset about her little prank.

"She said I looked good for once instead of dressing like a bum (she wore an outfit basically identical to what I’d worn for the family home dinner just in a different color)," she said.

"I know it’s petty...but every time there has been a get-together now I text my sister who did this to ask for a dress code, even if she’s not involved in planning."

She definitely irritates her sister by asking for instructions on how she should dress, and she's considering no longer doing this after she sees her sister at their upcoming family event.

Her parents believe that she's taking her pettiness to a whole new level by sending her sister these texts, and they also think that there was nothing wrong with her sister trying to get her to look great.

As for the rest of her siblings, they also happen to think that what her sister did was hilarious.

She's curious if her parents are right and if it's been silly of her all along to be sending her sister these texts.

What do you think; is it finally time for her to drop it?

Comments / 121

Jesse Grant
2d ago

no she did indeed embarrass yo I'd say forget texting her as a matter of fact since the family is siding with her let them all have there petty attitudes and find something more constructive I'm sure you will be much happier

Reply(8)
74
Catherine Crum
2d ago

Great idea, really funny so why didn’t the sister dress up also? How to the parents know you’re texting her about dress code each time? Is she tired of being paid back for her not funny joke? So what? Big deal! The sister shouldn’t have done something that she wouldn’t have found funny if it had been done to her.

Reply
59
Michele Fritchie
2d ago

I say wear what you want, life is too short to obsess over overpriced formal wear that most people don't look good in anyway. If family doesn't like it, they need to get a life and keep in mind that this lady is an adult, and she has the right to wear what she likes. Tricking her into a time consuming wardrobe, make up, hair and nails get up and having her meet them at a dive bar is the epitomy of immaturity and stupidity. This lady's family needs to grow up.

Reply
52
