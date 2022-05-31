ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Renton Farmers Market

May 31, 2022

City of Renton Contacts

Carrie Olson, Farmers Market Coordinator, 425-430-7214

Maryjane Van Cleave, Communications & Engagement Director 425-430-6713

Renton Farmers Market opens 21st season downtown on June 7

Market is held every Tuesday from 3-7 p.m. at Piazza Park through Sept. 27

Renton Farmers Market will open their 21st season downtown on Tuesday, June 7, at 3 p.m. in Piazza Park (523 S. Third St.). The market is not operating under any COVID restrictions.

Shoppers will find some of the best locally grown flowers, fruits, and vegetables; fresh baked goods; meats and cheeses; wines; mead; ciders; and handmade crafts. The market maintains a current vendor list.

Free parking is available in the nearby City Center Parking Garage (655 South 2nd St.). The market is also adjacent to the Renton Transit Center for easy access via public transportation.

Eligible shoppers can utilize Washington State Department of Health’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). SNAP/EBT purchases are matched dollar-for-dollar, up to $40 each visit. The program effectively doubles buying power and provides additional revenue for Washington family farmers. More information on the program is available at the market’s information booth.

In addition to opening day, the market has several “theme days” scheduled: Pop-Up with a Cop (June 14 and July 12), Kids’ Day (June 28), Wellness Day (July 26), National Night Out (Aug. 2), Farmers Market Week (Aug. 9), Senior Day (Aug. 23), Kids Passport Awards (Aug. 30), Blue Tuesday (Sept. 6), and Cedar River Salmon Journey (Sept. 20 and Sept. 27).

Renton Municipal Arts Commission is sponsoring this year's live entertainment. Biff Moss will perform from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on opening day.

Washington State University’s Master Gardeners will be at the market each week to answer your garden-related questions.

Also back in 2022 are Kid's Patch and Kid's Passport programs. Kid's Patch features fun interactive activities each week. The Kid's Passport program is eight weeks of activities designed to educate and excite kids about the market and the importance of fruits and veggies. In addition, kids who complete their passports will receive a certificate from the mayor.

Renton Farmers Market is sponsored by Kaiser Permanente, Renton Community Marketing Campaign, Renton Downtown Partnership, and the City of Renton.

About the City of Renton

The City of Renton, Washington, with a population of 107,100 (2021), is located on the southeast shore of Lake Washington, just south of Seattle. Renton's strong economic base, diverse marketplace and favorable business climate have attracted nationally recognized companies that wish to provide employees and their families an outstanding quality of life. Renton is the home of Boeing, PACCAR, IKEA, Super Bowl Champion Seattle Seahawks, two-time Major League Soccer Champion Seattle Sounders FC (in 2024), and the eternal resting place of rock icon Jimi Hendrix. More information is on our website, in news releases, or on our Facebook, Twitter, and Nextdoor pages.

###

