ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane, WV

Hurricane FD remembers one of their own

By Spencer Adkins
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23w998_0fwIv47G00

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) — The Hurricane Fire Department said goodbye to one of their own today.

Fire and Rescue crew members, law enforcement representatives, local officials and friends and family paid tribute to long-time fire service member Dave Kelley at a memorial service, who recently passed away after a short illness. The service was held in Hurricane Tuesday afternoon.

Kelley volunteered for 45 years on the Hurricane Fire Department and retired as a paramedic.

Former Dunbar Mayor Roger Wolfe dies at 69

He was also the Chairman of the Hurricane Building Commission and was known for his philanthropy by helping children through volunteering with the Southern Appalachian Enrichment Project.

Dave was a friend and a man that would give a stranger the shirt off his back.

Scott Edwards, Hurricane Mayor

In his retirement, Kelley was a fireworks expert and helped put on the town fireworks displays.

He was also a friend of 13 News, showing his kindness by one time bringing our staff snacks all the way from one of our favorite spots in Texas, Buc-ees!

Dave Kelley was 65 years old. To view his obituary page, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAZ

WSAZ Investigates | Deadly Deficiencies

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For months, WSAZ has been trying to figure out how a man with documented dementia was able to walk away from a hospital and die. Now, we have answers. A report details a series of deadly deficiencies that led to Charles “Chuck” Carroll’s death.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Crews battle house fire in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A fire has broken out at a home along Park Drive in Charleston. It happened just before 7 a.m. Wednesday. Firefighters believe the fire started in the basement or on the first floor of the home. A fire investigator is on their way to the scene.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Dunbar man gets home confinement for soliciting child

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Dunbar man has been sentenced to 2-10 years on home confinement after admitting to using the internet to solicit a child. Mark Alan Armstead, 61, of Dunbar, was sentenced Thursday by Kanawha County Circuit Judge Tara Salango. Armstead previously pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor...
DUNBAR, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Fire chief believes merger of Tornado, West Side departments will help everyone

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — The Tornado Volunteer Fire Department and West Side Volunteer Fire Department have joined forces by merging. Chris Schilling, chief of West Side Volunteer Fire Department told 580-WCHS that following a board vote last week, the two departments are now one and will go under the name of West Side Volunteer Fire Department.
TORNADO, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Hurricane, WV
Hurricane, WV
Obituaries
City
Man, WV
WOWK 13 News

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in South Charleston

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A person was hit by a vehicle just before noon Thursday, June 2, 2022, in South Charleston, according to Kanawha County Metro 911. Dispatchers tell 13 News that crews were enroute to the hospital with the patient shortly after the call came in. The incident happened in the 4600 block […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Rally on the Levee: Three-day bike show scheduled in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The roar of motorcycle engines and the pounding rhythm of music will fill the air in Charleston this weekend when Rally on the Levee comes rolling into town. Organizers said the three-day event that kicks off Friday, June 3, and runs through Sunday, June 5,...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Charleston Fire Department responds to house fire

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Fire Department responded to a house fire on Park Drive just before 7:00 Wednesday morning. Neighbors tell 13 News they smelled smoke early this morning and realized it was coming from the house next door. That’s when they called the fire department. They say they grew worried when they […]
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Hurricanes#Hurricane Fd#Nexstar Media Inc
WOWK 13 News

2022 Pride Month events in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston community is celebrating Pride Month, and Rainbow Pride of West Virginia has planned all sorts of fun and inclusive events around the city. With such a large selection of things to do, WOWK 13 News has gathered schedule information and other helpful details to guide celebrants through Pride Month […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia Turnpike holiday traffic tops 884k vehicles

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Turnpike saw more than 884,000 vehicles pass through its toll booths in the week leading up to Memorial Day. The West Virginia Department of Transportation says the total included heavier-than-expected traffic on Tuesday and Wednesday of last week. West Virginia Parkways Authority Executive Director Jeff Miller says that […]
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Obituaries
WOWK 13 News

Structure fire reported in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Crews are on the scene of another fire that broke out in Huntington tonight. Cabell County dispatchers say they became aware of a residential building fire at around 10:15 p.m. on May 31. There is no word on any injuries or if anyone was in the building at the time. The […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WTAP

Pride in the Park returns June 4, 2022

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Out MOV will be returning its summer event, “Pride in the Park,” after a successful first year in 2021. The second annual Pride in the Park event will be Saturday, June 4, 2022, from noon to 4 p.m. at City Park. The event will...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WSAZ

Country club vandalized by people on four-wheelers

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the people responsible for vandalizing the Ironton Country Club with their four-wheelers. The incident happened around 2:20 a.m. Sunday. Dennis Miller has been coming to the Ironton Country Club for the last three years. It’s why...
WOWK 13 News

What’s that large flame in Institute?

INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) — If you’re driving down I-64 or on Route 25 in Institute, you may ask yourself: “what is that large flame going up into the sky?” According to the Kanawha County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management’s Twitter, work at the Institute Industrial Complex by US Methanol will cause a large, […]
INSTITUTE, WV
WSAZ

Protecting your home from break-ins

GRAYSON, Ky. (WSAZ) - A woman from Grayson woke up, thankful things didn’t end up worse after watching surveillance video of a man coming to her door late at night, knocking and flashing a light directly into her security system. “I don’t know why he was here, I don’t...
GRAYSON, KY
WSAZ

Neighbors fear road closure as slip worsens in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A couple of weeks ago, we told you about the deterioration of Riders Creek Road in Putnam County. It’s so bad the Putnam County School District told us their school buses won’t try and cross it. Since that story aired, we’ve received more...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Person wanted in murder surrenders in Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–The person wanted for a murder in Bluefield turned himself in. According to Detective Kenneth Adams with the Bluefield Police Department, Steven A. Walker arrived at the department on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. On Monday night, victim Tony Greene was found on the roadway by a passerby near the intersection […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy