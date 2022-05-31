Hurricane FD remembers one of their own
HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) — The Hurricane Fire Department said goodbye to one of their own today.
Fire and Rescue crew members, law enforcement representatives, local officials and friends and family paid tribute to long-time fire service member Dave Kelley at a memorial service, who recently passed away after a short illness. The service was held in Hurricane Tuesday afternoon.
Kelley volunteered for 45 years on the Hurricane Fire Department and retired as a paramedic.Former Dunbar Mayor Roger Wolfe dies at 69
He was also the Chairman of the Hurricane Building Commission and was known for his philanthropy by helping children through volunteering with the Southern Appalachian Enrichment Project.
Dave was a friend and a man that would give a stranger the shirt off his back.Scott Edwards, Hurricane Mayor
In his retirement, Kelley was a fireworks expert and helped put on the town fireworks displays.
He was also a friend of 13 News, showing his kindness by one time bringing our staff snacks all the way from one of our favorite spots in Texas, Buc-ees!
Dave Kelley was 65 years old. To view his obituary page, click here .
