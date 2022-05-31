ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York Rangers vs Tampa Bay Lightning series preview

By Anthony Scultore
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The New York Rangers vs Tampa Bay Lightning playoff series is expected to be a competitive one as the teams battle to get to the Stanley Cup Final. It is also a rematch of the last time the Rangers were in the Eastern Conference Final, falling in 7 games to the...

www.foreverblueshirts.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

The perfect reason why the Lightning will definitely win in Game 2 vs. Rangers

Part of what makes the Tampa Bay Lightning special is their ability to forget about a loss in the playoffs and rebound from it like it did not happen. In fact, according to Dan Rosen of NHL.com, the Bolts have not lost in nearly 20 of their last games following a defeat in a Stanley Cup Playoffs game. That sounds great for Lightning fans, and not so much for the New York Rangers, who pull off a surprising 6-2 win in Game 1 of the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals Wednesday night.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

New York Rangers Sammy Blais ‘unlikely’ to return

Sammy Blais last played hockey for the New York Rangers on November 14. He was hurt in the third period of a 4-3 win over the New Jersey Devils by P.K. Subban. On the play, Blais and Subban went to the corner to retrieve a loose puck. The Devils defenseman appeared to stick out his skate causing Blais to go hard into the boards leaving him writhing in pain. Blais needed help off the ice and could not put pressure on his right leg.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
Yardbarker

Rangers’ Panarin On-Pace for Series Breakout with Game 1 Success

In a series billed to be a goaltending duel between two of the league’s best – Andrei Vasilevskiy and Igor Shesterkin – the New York Rangers‘ offense shined in a 6-2 Game-1 win. It took just 30 minutes for the Rangers to match the goal total the Tampa Bay Lightning allowed all series against the Florida Panthers (3), and by the final horn, the Blueshirts had doubled that total, all in Game 1.
NHL
Yardbarker

NHL Playoffs: Rangers blowout Bolts to open series

The NHL Playoffs saw a dominant performance by the New York Rangers to open the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday night. Before the puck dropped two narratives had formed. For the Tampa Bay Lightning it was about rest versus rust and for the Rangers it was about having to face a number one goalie for the first time this postseason.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Stamkos
Person
Barclay Goodrow
Person
Victor Hedman
Person
Gerard Gallant
Person
Chris Kreider
Person
Andrew Copp
Person
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Axios Tampa Bay

Lightning head into Eastern Conference final more rested than Rangers

Y'all ready for some more hockey?What's happening: The two-time defending Stanley Cup champs, fresh off a sweep of their rival Florida Panthers, are rested and ready to continue the quest for a three-peat as they open the Eastern Conference final Wednesday at the New York Rangers.Meanwhile, it took the Rangers seven games to put away the Carolina Hurricanes in their second-round series, which ended Monday.Time since the last game:Lightning: 210 hoursRangers: 20 hoursWhy it matters: Time off can give players time to recover physically and to heal from injuries. Case in (Brayden) Point: The high-scoring Lightning forward was injured in Game 7 of the first round, but could return sometime this series thanks to time off, per NHL.com. Yes, but: Long breaks can sometimes negatively affect a team's play.What they're saying: "People always ask, is it better to have time off or not," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said, per the AP. "I guess the true answer comes depending on the next series, and how you play."
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Playoffs#The New York Rangers#Espn#Cbc#Sn#Tvas#Gm#Tb3pm Et#Tb8pm
ClutchPoints

Craig Berube’s stunning Torey Krug admission will have Blues fans fuming

The St. Louis Blues put up a valiant fight against the Colorado Avalanche, but they were ultimately defeated in a six-game series. Star defender Torey Krug missed the entire second round after sustaining an injury in St. Louis’ first-round matchup against the Minnesota Wild. Not having the veteran defenseman available was a big loss for the Blues against the Avs, and Craig Berube’s latest comments on Krug’s injury are sure to have fans confused and furious.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 6/1/22

NJ.com | Mike Rosenstein: The Yankees are off to one of the best overall starts in Major League Baseball this season, but with the calendar flipping over to June, it’s about time for the ol’ trade deadline rumor mill to fire up once again. As good as the Yankees have been, there are some glaring holes in this roster and Brian Cashman is going to have his work cut out for him this July. Enter everyone’s favorite source, the unnamed MLB insider.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Mets drop encouraging Jacob deGrom update ahead of West Coast road trip

The New York Mets are preparing to head out West for an extended road trip to start off the month of June. While fans won’t be seeing the team in Queens for a couple of weeks, Buck Showalter dropped some encouraging news that will have supporters fired up for what’s to come. According to Joe Pantorno, Buck Showalter indicated that ace Jacob deGrom would be joining the Mets out West for their upcoming road trip, indicating that a potential return could be in the cards for the superstar starting pitcher in the near future.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecomeback.com

MLB fans have hilarious reactions to Mets’ strange complaints

While the series pitting the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers against each other is about as big a series as Major League Baseball can offer in the first week of June, a lot of the drama and intrigue is coming before the first pitch. Before Thursday’s game, it...
MLB
FanSided

Josh Donaldson reemerges to wish Yankees teammates would’ve backed him

After 10 days spent in the wilderness, Josh Donaldson somehow took center stage and held court with gathered members of the media prior to Wednesday’s rained-out Yankees-Angels contest. Donaldson went from being the most absent Yankee to the only Yankee for a bizarre stretch of time, and got to speak his mind regarding the aftermath of his racially-tinged chirp directed at Tim Anderson of the White Sox.
CHICAGO, IL
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
148K+
Views
ABOUT

New York Rangers Hockey News & Opinion

 https://www.foreverblueshirts.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy