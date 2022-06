As of today, Wednesday May 31, 2022 the Giovanni’s of Louisa has been purchased by David and Devin Derifield of Ashland, Ky.. David Derifield was on the job this evening as one of the owners at the Giovanni’s in Louisa. He was in the dining room area getting ready for his GRAND OPENING tomorrow. David said he came from Giovanni’s of Portsmouth and this will be his first store.

LOUISA, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO