Former Aurora Police chief is back on the job on an interim basis

The longtime Aurora police chief who led the department through the 2012 theater massacre once again wears an Aurora PD badge in an interim role while the city searches for a new chief. Dan Oates, who led the department from 2005 to 2014, takes the helm amid a period of...
Denver prosecutors will not pursue criminal charges against four former employees of the Colorado Judicial Department despite an auditor’s report that found evidence of fraud and the misuse of public funds within the State Court Administrator’s Office. The Denver District Attorney’s Office did not have enough time after...
The woman accused of causing a fatal crash on South Boulder Road, stealing a vehicle and then leading police on a chase through Boulder is facing a possible murder charge. Amanda Garcia, 34, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of first-degree murder – extreme indifference, vehicular homicide- reckless, vehicular homicide – DUI, vehicular assault – reckless, vehicular assault – DUI, first-degree assault, leaving the scene of fatal crash, leaving the scene of a crash involving injury, robbery, aggravated motor vehicle theft and vehicular eluding, according to Boulder County Jail records.
Second-degree murder has been added to the list of charges filed against the suspect currently sitting in a Boulder cell due to his role in a suspicious death that occurred back in the final hours of March.
Another police officer has just joined "Bad Colorado Cops on Parade," a May 9 post that detailed the arrest of four law enforcement officers over a span of 47 days: Fort Collins Police Services Officer Valeri Pedraza was busted twice in two days. According to a May 31 FCPS news...
(CBS4) – The teenager who escaped custody in the Denver area after stabbing a guard escorting him to a dental appointment was taken back into custody late Tuesday afternoon.
Seventeen-year-old Juan Ocegueda was captured just a few blocks from the dental office near 44th and Sheridan Boulevard following an hours-long manhunt by law enforcement.
“He did have a little bit of blood on him on the sleeves of his shirt sweater. He just looked like he cooperated — no fight or nothing, he just walked out,” Francisco Fernandez said.
He was with several others working on Eaton Street where the...
On May 26, the Otero County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Pueblo Shooting suspect, Kyle McKenna, of Denver, age 22, in North La Junta after using a reverse 9/11 call. The suspect reportedly drove a stolen white GMC pickup and fled on Highway 50 after a suspected burglary and shooting in Pueblo.
More Colorado police officers and deputies are being booked into their own jails. On May 31, Fort Collins Police Services announced that Officer Valeri Pedraza had been placed on administrative leave following two busts in the preceding two days — the first on a domestic-violence charge, the second for allegedly violating a protection order. On June 1, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office revealed that one of its own had been fitted for cuffs: Deputy Carley Jackson, who faces five criminal counts, including bribery and official misconduct. She's accused of giving a lighter to an inmate in the hopes that he wouldn't tell authorities about flirtatious note-passing between them. Turns out that she already had a significant other — a different prisoner she'd met in jail.
A shooting Monday night in Aurora left one man dead, according to Aurora police. Denver police were sent to East 16th Avenue and North Willow Street for a report of a shooting. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. During the investigation, Denver police learned the shooting occurred near...
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora Police School Resource Officer Andres Cardenas helped a teenage boy, named Miguel, after his bike was stolen from school. Cardenas identified the suspect, but couldn’t find the bike.
“Miguel had gotten this bike from his uncle as a present to move to and from school,” said Cardenas. “Got ahold of Ernie and as you can see he had plenty of bikes for Miguel to pick from.”
With the help of the owner at Second Chance Bicycle Shop, he took Miguel to get a replacement. The nonprofit refurbishes and donates used bicycles to children, homeless and veterans in need.
For more than 15 years, they’ve provided thousands of bikes to the community.
District Attorney Linda Stanley, well known for bringing murder charges against Barry Morphew in the disappearance of his wife Suzanne, has been put on administrative suspension for missing a legal education deadline.
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Authorities arrested Amanda Garcia in Boulder after they say she stole a vehicle following a deadly crash she was involved in and then drove off. The crash happened at 11:28 a.m. on South Boulder Road east of 68th Street.
The case is still under investigation, but Trooper Josh Lewis, a spokesman for the Colorado State Patrol, told CBS4 Garcia took an SUV at the scene of the crash before driving off.
Troopers and Boulder County deputies chased her for about 20 minutes. Boulder Police officials say officers tried to stop the vehicle using stop sticks...
GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Greeley Police say they caught a suspect they considered armed and dangerous after a violent crime spree on May 30. They arrested Cole Graves, 22, who now faces several charges including attempted degree murder, first degree assault and aggravated robbery.
Police responded to a home on 5th Avenue for a weapons call at around 10 a.m. on Monday.
They say Graves was trying to steal the vehicle belonging to two victims. One victim confronted Graves who allegedly pulled out a gun, which was reportedly stolen, and threatened the victim.
A second victim came out of the home to find Graves pointing the gun at them. They called 911 as Graves walked away.
When police found him, he ran from them, they say, and then shot a third victim who was washing his vehicle. Police say Graves stole that vehicle. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
Police ended up finding Graves in the stolen vehicle, and a pursuit ensued. They say he broke through railroad crossing arms, nearly hitting an oncoming train.
Weld County Sheriff’s deputies later arrested him at around 11 p.m.
An affidavit obtained by News5 alleges that 21-year-old Carlos Ulises Diaz admitted to killing four men in Pueblo and El Paso County, and claimed that two of the victims had tried to sexually assault him.
A Fort Collins Police Services officer was arrested for violating a protection order placed against her a day after she was first booked into the Larimer County Jail for domestic abuse, according to the city’s police department.
A 33-year-old Greeley man is facing a long list of charges after allegedly threatening two people with a gun and unsuccessfully trying to steal their car before shooting another victim and stealing his vehicle. That's according to a post on the Weld County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. According to the...
One woman is in custody after reportedly fleeing the scene of a fatal crash in a stolen vehicle and leading police on a chase into Boulder. The incident started when Boulder County deputies were called to a head-on collision at 68th Street and South Boulder Road at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
