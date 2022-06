EO, Jerzy Skolimowski’s drama told through the eyes of a former circus donkey that became one of the breakout hits of Cannes, where it premiered in the official competition and won the Jury Prize, has found a home in North America. Sideshow and Janus Films have acquired North American rights to the film, marking their first collaboration since teaming on the domestic release of another major Cannes breakout, Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Drive My Car, which would win the Oscar for best international feature (one of four nominations), gross more than $2.3 million in North America, and claim international feature wins at the...

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO