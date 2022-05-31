Proposal Would Make Madison World’s Largest Dark Sky Community

Forward Management of Madison has submitted a proposal to the city for a large housing project near East Towne Mall, according to a Wisconsin State Journal report. The Signature Pointe Apartments project would include 463 apartments in four buildings and underground parking on a 14.5-acre site next to Bowl-A-Vard Lanes on East Springs Drive. The development is the first to be proposed in the area since the Greater East Towne Mall Area Plan was approved by the city in February. In addition to the 42 efficiencies, 222 one-bedroom, 186 two-bedroom, and 14 three-bedroom apartments, the complex would include 357 surface parking spaces, 350 underground parking spaces, a clubhouse, swimming pool, dog park, and green spaces. If approved, construction could begin in the fall with completion slated for 2024.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO