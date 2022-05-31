ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Proposal Would Make Madison World’s Largest Dark Sky Community

By Nate Wegehaupt
wortfm.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Madison Common Council is considering steps to cut down on light pollution – and begin the process of labeling Madison as a Dark Sky city. Last week, the council introduced two related items: one, a proposed ordinance that would mandate light shields. The other, a proposed resolution for the city...

www.wortfm.org

Comments / 15

Stacy Taylor
2d ago

I have an idea! How about cutting down on the crime so people dont feel the need to light up everything when it's dark...you know, a criminal's favorite time of day?

Reply
20
Gladhe8her
2d ago

To incorporate this city wide would cost easily over $100 million dollars and wouldn't save a penny of energy. If you have a 150 watt exterior light that spreads light in a 360 degree angle putting a light shield on it doesn't reduce the wattage of the light, it's still using 150 watts. Same for a 75 watt or 100 watt. And ehat about all those city street lights that would need to get replaced. And where are all of these lights going to get disposed at? And what fees are going to be charged to dispose of them? Boy Home Depot and Menards are going to love this new brainaic idea. God I'm glad I left that socialist city.

Reply(3)
6
Bogey
2d ago

Like crime wasn't bad enough already so now we're gonna raise it up somewhere huh make it easier for them to get into our houses

Reply
5
Related
wortfm.org

Warner Park Gets Clean & Safe Beach Corridor

Earlier today, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes Conway and Dane County Executive Joe Parisi official unveiled the “clean beach corridor” at Warner Park Beach. The clean, safe swimming area is part of an ongoing project to keep beaches open and free of algae blooms during the summer months. “In...
DANE COUNTY, WI
wortfm.org

Network Redesign Goes Through Final Changes Before Vote

A new print edition of Isthmus hit newsstands today, and WORT Producer sat down with Isthmus senior reporter Dylan Brogan to talk about this month’s issue. As the Madison Common Council nears their final vote to approve of the Metro Network Redesign, some residents still have concerns about whether they will still have adequate access to the city’s buses.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Madison, WI
Government
ibmadison.com

Large project proposed for East Towne area

Forward Management of Madison has submitted a proposal to the city for a large housing project near East Towne Mall, according to a Wisconsin State Journal report. The Signature Pointe Apartments project would include 463 apartments in four buildings and underground parking on a 14.5-acre site next to Bowl-A-Vard Lanes on East Springs Drive. The development is the first to be proposed in the area since the Greater East Towne Mall Area Plan was approved by the city in February. In addition to the 42 efficiencies, 222 one-bedroom, 186 two-bedroom, and 14 three-bedroom apartments, the complex would include 357 surface parking spaces, 350 underground parking spaces, a clubhouse, swimming pool, dog park, and green spaces. If approved, construction could begin in the fall with completion slated for 2024.
MADISON, WI
wortfm.org

Construction at Dane County Airport Leads to Planes Flying Over Isthmus

The main runway at the Dane County Airport runs directly north and south. That means usually, Madison’s north and south sides hear the most plane noise. But over the past week or so, the Isthmus has been hearing that plane noise instead. That’s because the airport is using side runways at different angles, as the main north-south runway undergoes construction and minor maintenance.
DANE COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Search for injured black bear in Juneau County draws national attention

NEW LISBON, Wis. (WMTV) - The search for an injured black bear in Juneau County is intensifying. Volunteers from the organization Help Asheville Bears or HAB arrived in New Lisbon this week to find the bear and help remove a small game trap from its right front paw. NBC15 first reported on the bear last week when a viewer sent us a video of the bear hobbling around in their backyard.
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin farm raising different kind of livestock

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. — A group of farmers in Dodge County turned a dairy barn into a place to hold a different kind of livestock. Lush Farms produces a product people can use to fertilize their gardens. That product comes from the animals they raise: worms. “It’s nature’s way...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sky City#Light Pollution#Urban Construction#Ida#The Dark Sky Association
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Widespread power outage in Slinger and Hartford, WI

June 2, 2022 – Hartford/ Slinger, WI – There is a widespread power outage in the Slinger and Hartford areas. It was first reported around 1:56 p.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022. “We are aware of the power outage and are currently checking into fixing the situation,” said Hartford administrator Steve Volkert.
SLINGER, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
captimes.com

Letter | Ron Johnson editorial was over the line

Shame on the Capital Times. The editorial where you call Ron Johnson a "sick, twisted liar" is way over the line. You have a newspaper, so show some class. I get it — you don't agree or like Ron Johnson. That much is painfully obvious every single week, but what ever happened to writing a story and letting folks make up their own mind?
MADISON, WI
veronapress.com

Lindberg: No Mow controversy in Verona

One of my favorite things to do, right here in Verona, is bike riding. What I found most enjoyable was looking at Verona lawns in May. It was the second year of “No Mow May” month. The city has been encouraging property owners to let their lawns go wild for one month to save the pollinators.
VERONA, WI
captimes.com

Dane County judge hands election skeptic latest legal defeat

A Dane County judge on Wednesday affirmed a December 2021 decision from the Wisconsin Elections Commission that found the city of Madison did not violate state election law by accepting private grant money to help administer the 2020 presidential election amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision from Dane County Circuit...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Fishing boats now available to rent in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Cast a line and get ready to fish on Lake Monona this summer. Madison Boats is introducing bass fishing boat rentals at Brittingham Boats. The brand-new bass tracker fishing boats fit up to three people and include a motor. Madison Boats President Tyler Leeper says this type of boat is easy to use for veteran anglers and those new to the sport.
MADISON, WI
wortfm.org

Celebrating Community with Silver Lining Awards Recipients

To kick off WORT’s week-long summer pledge drive, Wednesday host Carousel Bayrd celebrates a few of the community organizations who recently received a Silver Lining Award from the Friends of Madison Arts Commission. Rowan Childs is founder and executive director of Madison Reading Project. Veronica Figueroa is executive director...
MADISON, WI
CBS 58

Wisconsin Center welcomes 2nd Cannabis Exposition June 4

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Center is welcoming the second Wisconsin Cannabis Expo on June 4. The one-day event will feature over 100 exhibitors including Lake Country Growers, Sweetly Baked and The Village CBD Shoppe, according to a press release. The release says all angles of the industry will...
Daily Cardinal

Stolen Memorial Union Terrace chair snitch to be banned from all neighborhood barbecues, sources of joy

All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. There are just four types of people that should not be tolerated in the University of Wisconsin-Madison community — racists, homophobes, misogynists and those who snitch on people for stealing chairs from Memorial Union Terrace.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy