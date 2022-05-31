ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers kicker Mason Crosby eager to bounce back from 2021 struggles

By Steve Megargee
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY, Wis. - Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby took an unusual step to establish an immediate kinship with his new holder. When former Chicago Bears punter Pat O’Donnell was looking for a place for his family to live after signing with the Packers in March, Crosby invited them to...

www.fox6now.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Packers Coach Has Strong Words for Absent Sammy Watkins

The Green Bay Packers have started their voluntary OTA’s, as all other NFL teams have done. There are many players who are present at these workouts, but some notable names are missing. As everyone knew would be the case, Aaron Rodgers will not be showing up to any voluntary team activities. That decision was addressed by quarterbacks coach Tom Clements earlier this offseason. However, one new name is missing: Sammy Watkins.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Derek Carr's brother says former Packers star Davante Adams had been trying to join Raiders since 2017

The Packers stunned the rest of the NFL this offseason when they traded star wide receiver Davante Adams to the Raiders. Well, most of the NFL. Adams had previously admitted it'd be a "dream" to reunite with college teammate Derek Carr, Las Vegas' quarterback. Carr's brother, David, confirmed as much this week, telling "The Rich Eisen Show" that Adams had been angling to team up with Derek on the Raiders for something like five years before his actual trade.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

This Trade Between the Packers and Jaguars Sends Young Wide Receiver to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers have many new faces at the wide receiver position. Davante Adams (Raiders), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (Chiefs), and Equanimous St. Brown (Bears) are all gone. Amari Rodgers, Allen Lazard, and Randall Cobb are back, and Green Bay boasts three new rookie wide receivers from the NFL Draft. While the Packers have much to be hopeful for, none of their current wide receivers had more than 513 receiving yards last season. Sammy Watkins, a free agent addition, has a long injury history and hasn’t even shown up for OTA’s, leading Coach LaFleur to send a passive aggressive message to him via the media. If the Packers want to add a little bit of proven talent to their wide receiver room, a trade for Laviska Shenault with the Jacksonville Jaguars could be the answer.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

3 Bears Stars Who Can Lead The Team To An NFC North Crown

The new leadership the Chicago Bears have is trying to retool the team for 2022 and beyond. While some moves might puzzle fans, others have come to fans as a welcome delight. However, the one thing Bears fans want the most is another NFC North crown. They are sick and...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Chicago, IL
Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Chicago, IL
City
Green Bay, WI
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Friendship, WI
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Illinois Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
Chicago, IL
Sports
On3.com

New information emerges surrounding Marion Barber's death

The football world is mourning the death of former NFL running Marion Barber after the news broke of his passing on Wednesday at 38-years old. During his NFL career, Barber famously played for the Dallas Cowboys for six seasons, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2007 after rushing for 975 yards and 10 touchdowns as the team’s second back.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett Reacts to Melvin Gordon Skipping Practice

Monday marked the launch of Phase 3 of the Denver Broncos' offseason program — and with it, the on-field incorporation of veterans and rookies for the first time in 2022. But because this phase remains voluntary, there were several notable players missing in action at the UC Health Training Center. Some, such as outside linebacker Randy Gregory, who underwent March shoulder surgery, couldn't practice for medical reasons. Others, like safety Kareem Jackson, who was attending his daughter's graduation, had understandable family obligations.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Proposed Trade Between Packers and Cardinals Sends All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins to Green Bay

The Packers and Cardinals have both had off-seasons to remember in 2022. Both teams still expect to compete for a top playoff spot in their own right. Consequently, This Packers trade would give the Cardinals and immediate contributor, while Green Bay would get a weapon for a playoff push. Going into the 2022 season the Green Bay Packers still are’t too sure who their number one wide receiver will be. Receivers Allen Lazard, Christian Watson, Randall Cobb, Amari Rodgers, and Romeo Doubs figure to be the top five.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#49ers#Bears#American Football
The Spun

Everyone's Making Same Joke About Aaron Rodgers' Family

NFL fans are having some fun with Aaron Rodgers on social media. Rodgers got one last dig in at a fellow quarterback before "The Match" takes place on Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m. ET. "Pat, I'm sure, is a big tik-toker. It runs in the family," Rodgers said. Mahomes' brother...
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers: PFF Drops Crazy Grade for Quarterback Aaron Rodgers

Everyone knows, well except for Colin Cowherd and Skip Bayless, just how good Aaron Rodgers is. After all, he has won the NFL MVP Award four times. This includes wins in each of the past two seasons. It shouldn’t be a surprise, therefore, that the media outlook Pro Football Focus (PFF) has graded Rodgers very highly over the past two season. How high? Try the highest graded quarterback in the NFL.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers Wide Reciever Romeo Doubs Is Turning Heads During OTA’s

The Green Bay Packers had quite the task ahead of them after the Davante Adams trade. Not only that, but they lost Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown to free agency. To help makeup for the offense they lost, the Packers used three of their 11 draft picks on wide receivers. While Christian Watson, who was drafted in the second round is getting the most hype, fourth-round pick Romeo Doubs is the one turning heads during OTA’s.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
earnthenecklace.com

Justin Steinbrinck Leaving WLUK Fox 11: Where Is the Wisconsin Meteorologist Going?

Justin Steinbrinck has been covering the weather in Wisconsin for almost two decades, most of it spent in the Green Bay area. Now, this weatherman is ready to say goodbye to the weather metrics. Justin Steinbrinck announced he is leaving WLUK-TV after six years. Naturally, Fox 11 viewers have questions about his departure. They want to know where Justin Steinbrinck is going and if he is leaving the city. Fortunately, the meteorologist had answers for his viewers.
Adrian Holman

2022 NFL Draft Review: Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers will look to continue their dominance of the NFC North next season. The Packers have won the division three years in a row with 13 wins in each of those seasons. The regular season has not been the problem for Green Bay, but the postseason has been over these three seasons.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Highlights from Practice 4 of Packers OTAs

The story of Tuesday’s practice at Green Bay Packers organized team activities wasn’t the absence of Aaron Rodgers or several other starters. It wasn’t an impressive day by a rookie. Nor was it the strong day by a veteran in need of a bounce-back season. While all...
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

Two Packers minicamp practices June 7-8 open to public

GREEN BAY – The Packers have announced that two minicamp practices on Tuesday, June 7, and Wednesday, June 8, will be open to the public. The workouts will take place at Nitschke Field at 11:45 a.m. each day. The Packers are holding their three-day mandatory minicamp next week. The...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Mason Crosby: There’s a high expectation with Rich Bisaccia

After a poor year on special teams capped by a particularly bad performance in a playoff loss to San Francisco, the Packers hired Rich Bisaccia to be their special teams coordinator. Having done that job well for several teams before his successful stint as Las Vegas’ interim head coach last...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Packers’ ACL Club Meets on Sideline at OTAs

Last season, according to NFL data, a total of 71 players suffered torn ACLs between preseason games, regular-season games and practices. That’s a little more than two per team. The Packers had three in a span of four games. Running back Kylin Hill and tight end Robert Tonyan were...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Rumor: Davante Adams Had Been Trying to Force Packers to Trade Him to Raiders for Years

Fans of the Green Bay Packers were exuberant when the team decided to place its franchise tag on Davante Adams. Using the tag was a move that the Packers had not made since 2010. Unfortunately, however, Davante Adams turned down every long-term extension offer that the Packers made. He refused to play under the tag, too, forcing the Packers to trade him. He ended up being traded to the Las Vegas Raiders for a first and second round pick. For Adams, it is a chance to play in front of his family, many of whom have not seen him play professionally in person. If one rumor is to be believed, Adams has been trying to get the Packers to send him to Las Vegas for the last few years.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy