Idaho Falls, ID

Man arrested on multiple charges after allegedly attacking women and police officers

By EastIdahoNews.com staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIDAHO FALLS — – On May 29, Idaho Falls Police Dispatch received calls reporting a physical disturbance in progress in the parking lot at 720 Lindsay Boulevard. Callers reported that there was screaming and yelling coming from the parking lot, and a caller reported that a male had physically attacked her...

Man and woman arrested for allegedly stealing car parts

IDAHO FALLS — Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two people Wednesday after homeowners allegedly found them taking vehicle parts from their property. Deputies were called to a residence on 65th East near 129th North at approximately 2:45 p.m. when the reporting party located a man and woman on the property in a pickup truck. Deputies arrived in the area and were able to stop the woman about a mile from the scene after she had left in the pickup. The man was seen running through the fields and continued to flee on foot after seeing deputies who apprehended him moments later.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Man gets probation, community service after pleading guilty to meth possession

POCATELLO — A Pocatello man who pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance has received community service and probation. Jarom Arthur Blackburn, 36, was sentenced to 100 hours of community service and four years of probation with a discretionary prison sentence of 120 days by District Judge Robert Naftz for the felony charge, according to court records.
POCATELLO, ID
Man charged after allegedly slapping baby

POCATELLO — A man who allegedly slapped a two-month-old after the baby pulled his beard faces a felony charge. Colton Michael Hart, 21, has been charged with injury to a child, court documents show. Pocatello police received a call from the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office around 6 p.m. Friday,...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho Falls, ID
Idaho State
Idaho Crime & Safety
Idaho Falls, ID
Crime & Safety
Man involved in December high-speed chase gets plea deal

POCATELLO — A Chubbuck man who was arrested in December after a high-speed chase has reached a plea agreement. Originally charged with three felonies and five misdemeanors, 39-year-old Philbert Dean Lossing has agreed to plead guilty to one felony and two misdemeanors, according to court documents. In exchange for his guilty plea, the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office will drop the remaining charges and will recommend withheld judgement and probation.
POCATELLO, ID
Man accused of pulling gun on neighbor and threatening to kill him

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 62-year-old Bret Holdeman for aggravated assault Monday after pulling a gun on another man. At around 2 p.m., deputies were called to a residence near 45th E. and 65th S. to a report that the victim was approached by Holdeman who pulled out a gun and pointed it at him.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Man charged with vehicular manslaughter after UTV crash last year

ISLAND PARK — A 53-year-old man is facing charges for a UTV crash last year that killed his wife. Scott Taylor is now being charged with three misdemeanors including vehicular manslaughter, driving under the influence and resisting and obstructing an officer. The case was filed against him on May 13.
ISLAND PARK, ID
Family offering $20,000 reward for man who disappeared after ‘weird run-in’ with stranger

IDAHO FALLS – A 19-year-old man with ties to eastern Idaho has been missing since Saturday morning and his family is working with law enforcement to find him. Katie Wells of Rigby tells EastIdahoNews.com her nephew, Dylan Rounds, was last seen Saturday in Lucin, Utah, on the farm where he is working. Rounds apparently called several family members last Wednesday after having a “weird run-in” with a guy on a gravel road.
Firefighters respond to another fire at local feedlot

IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters are currently responding to a vehicle fire at a feedlot near Jennifer Lane and Kathleen Street in Bonneville County. Kerry Hammon, a spokeswoman with the Idaho Falls Fire Department, told EastIdahoNews.com that this is the third time firefighters have responded to the feedlot in the past two weeks.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Major traffic slowdown on I-15 after trailer crash

INKOM — Traffic on southbound Interstate 15 is being diverted through Inkom after a truck pulling a trailer crashed and is blocking multiple lanes of travel. The crash occurred at about 11:40 a.m. Thursday at milepost 57, according to Idaho State Police Lt. Mike Winans. Winans said the trailer...
INKOM, ID
ISU football coach arrested in connection with 2017 Arizona murder

POCATELLO — A football coach hired by Idaho State University in January has been arrested and is awaiting extradition to Arizona. Officers with the Pocatello Police Department arrested DaVonte’ Marshone-Antonio Neal, 30, last week, according to a news release from the department. Pocatello police were contacted by the...
POCATELLO, ID
Here’s where the Rigby Middle School shooter is today

RIGBY — The 12-year-old girl who shot two students and a custodian at Rigby Middle School on May 6, 2021, could be in the custody of the Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections until she turns 19. That information comes from newly unsealed court documents that reveal the charges and...
RIGBY, ID
Lisa Anne Loynd

Lisa Anne Loynd, wife, mother, friend of many, passed away on December 21st, 2021. In her honor we are holding a memorial for her on June 8th from 4:00 – 6:00 PM at the Teton Event Center in Idaho Falls (3885 Crestwood Lane). This is a casual event, as Lisa would have wanted it, so please come as you are to pay your respects. Snacks and refreshments will be served.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Virginia Bowman

Virginia Bowman, 80, of Idaho Falls, passed away May 30, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, with Bishop Warren Peterson officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in the Wilford Cemetery.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Dorothea Jones

Dorothea Murdock Jones, 86, of Idaho Falls, passed away May 30, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 12:30 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Lester Moses Clark

Lester Moses Clark 95, former resident of Menan, Idaho died on May 26th in Twin Falls, Idaho where he resided at Ashley Manor Memory Care Center. He was born on March 22, 1927 in Menan, Idaho to William Moses Clark and Lillie Rottweiler. Les attended school in Menan and after graduation from Midway High School, he was drafted into the Army during WWII. After serving for 18 months, the war ended, and he came home and then served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Hawaiian Islands. After returning home from his mission, he met and married Nina Gay Huffaker in 1952 in the Idaho Falls Temple. Soon afterward, they moved to Caldwell, Idaho where he worked at the Albert Dickinson Seed Company and Feed Service Inc. In 1968 He moved the family to Idaho Falls where he managed the Feed Service Inc. until he retired from there and went to work for School District #93 as the district’s Custodial Supervisor. He worked there for five years before he pursued other interest in the flooring business. Upon retiring from there, they sold their home in Idaho Falls and moved into his Menan childhood home.
MENAN, ID

