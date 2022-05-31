Man arrested on multiple charges after allegedly attacking women and police officers

Lester Moses Clark 95, former resident of Menan, Idaho died on May 26th in Twin Falls, Idaho where he resided at Ashley Manor Memory Care Center. He was born on March 22, 1927 in Menan, Idaho to William Moses Clark and Lillie Rottweiler. Les attended school in Menan and after graduation from Midway High School, he was drafted into the Army during WWII. After serving for 18 months, the war ended, and he came home and then served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Hawaiian Islands. After returning home from his mission, he met and married Nina Gay Huffaker in 1952 in the Idaho Falls Temple. Soon afterward, they moved to Caldwell, Idaho where he worked at the Albert Dickinson Seed Company and Feed Service Inc. In 1968 He moved the family to Idaho Falls where he managed the Feed Service Inc. until he retired from there and went to work for School District #93 as the district’s Custodial Supervisor. He worked there for five years before he pursued other interest in the flooring business. Upon retiring from there, they sold their home in Idaho Falls and moved into his Menan childhood home.

MENAN, ID ・ 13 HOURS AGO