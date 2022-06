Green Bay Super Bowl Champions and current stars will combine to bring fans the Donald Driver Charity Softball Game. It will take place at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Appleton, WI on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at 1:00pm. Donald Driver, James Jones, and AJ Dillon are the confirmed hosts of the event to raise money for the Donald Driver Foundation and additional local and player charities. Today, there was one more special guest announced:

APPLETON, WI ・ 14 HOURS AGO