Colorado Parks and Wildlife reports that a female moose trampled a woman in Breckenridge on Thursday, May 26. Jacob Kay, district wildlife manager for Parks and Wildlife, said in a news release that the woman was running on the Campion Trail around 9:15 a.m. and was focused on her feet when she crossed paths with the moose. The moose had its calf with her, so it is likely that the animal felt threatened by the runner.

BRECKENRIDGE, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO