ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Campservations: OTAs, Day 4

By John Oehser, Brian Sexton, J.P. Shadrick, Ashlyn Sullivan
Jaguars.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE – The Jaguars held Day 4 of 2022 Organized Team Activities (OTAs) Tuesday. The team is scheduled to hold six more such unpadded, non-contact practices inside TIAA Bank Field over the next two weeks followed by a three-day mandatory minicamp the following week. OTAs mark the start of Phase 3...

www.jaguars.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

This Trade Between the Packers and Jaguars Sends Young Wide Receiver to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers have many new faces at the wide receiver position. Davante Adams (Raiders), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (Chiefs), and Equanimous St. Brown (Bears) are all gone. Amari Rodgers, Allen Lazard, and Randall Cobb are back, and Green Bay boasts three new rookie wide receivers from the NFL Draft. While the Packers have much to be hopeful for, none of their current wide receivers had more than 513 receiving yards last season. Sammy Watkins, a free agent addition, has a long injury history and hasn’t even shown up for OTA’s, leading Coach LaFleur to send a passive aggressive message to him via the media. If the Packers want to add a little bit of proven talent to their wide receiver room, a trade for Laviska Shenault with the Jacksonville Jaguars could be the answer.
GREEN BAY, WI
ESPN

Denver Broncos must balance Russell Wilson's mobility with his longevity

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- As the Denver Broncos concoct an offensive playbook that fits quarterback Russell Wilson, one of the most significant items is making sure he gets hit less while maintaining his mobility. Because as Hall of Famer John Elway has said with a laugh, there is an "age multiplier"...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Who stood out during 49ers' second open practice of OTAs

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers held their second open OTA practice on Wednesday without any surprises in participation. The usual suspects who were expected to be absent remained away from the facility while most of the rookies took part in individual drills, 7-on-7 play and full 11-on-11 work. Absent:. QB...
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers Wide Reciever Romeo Doubs Is Turning Heads During OTA’s

The Green Bay Packers had quite the task ahead of them after the Davante Adams trade. Not only that, but they lost Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown to free agency. To help makeup for the offense they lost, the Packers used three of their 11 draft picks on wide receivers. While Christian Watson, who was drafted in the second round is getting the most hype, fourth-round pick Romeo Doubs is the one turning heads during OTA’s.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Football
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
Yardbarker

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett Reacts to Melvin Gordon Skipping Practice

Monday marked the launch of Phase 3 of the Denver Broncos' offseason program — and with it, the on-field incorporation of veterans and rookies for the first time in 2022. But because this phase remains voluntary, there were several notable players missing in action at the UC Health Training Center. Some, such as outside linebacker Randy Gregory, who underwent March shoulder surgery, couldn't practice for medical reasons. Others, like safety Kareem Jackson, who was attending his daughter's graduation, had understandable family obligations.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Matthew Stafford’s strong comments on new Rams teammate Allen Robinson during OTAs

The Los Angeles Rams are looking to run it back and compete for another Super Bowl in 2022. The team made some big offseason acquisitions in order to bolster the roster, and it seems that the team is already better off for it. Allen Robinson joined the team in the offseason after a down year with the Chicago Bears and based on Matthew Stafford’s early reviews of the veteran wide receiver, you can expect a big bounce back from A-Rob in LA.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Lawrence
Yardbarker

Saints OTAs Observations and Notes

The Saints had their second OTA session that was open to the media on Thursday, and it certainly gave us plenty to talk about. Here's our rundown of how practice went with our observations and notes. ATTENDANCE: Again, these sessions are strictly voluntary, but the first to pass along is...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Expect resurgence from Courtland Sutton with Russell Wilson on Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos are hoping to go from worst to first in the 2022 season, as they have a new quarterback in Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson. The Broncos have been through some serious quarterback purgatory, with Case Keenum, Joe Flacoo, Drew Lock, Brandon Allen, Trevor Siemian and others since winning Super Bowl 50.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Football Outsides Puts Finger on Broncos' Big Remaining Roster Need

Each year, teams look to fill their biggest needs through free agency and the draft. The Denver Broncos are no exception — they had plenty of team needs and utilized both routes to fill holes. Sometimes the Broncos select players that fans may not think are ideal replacements. Sometimes...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy