Accident causes lane closures on Mines Road

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Two recent deaths in El Cenizo have people concerned about their own safety. In less than 24 hours, two incidents happened back-to-back earlier this week. The first incident occurred on Monday, May 30 when a Webb County Sheriff’s deputy responded responded to a call of an unconscious man on the 600 block of Rosales Street. When authorities got there, they found the unresponsive man. The Webb County medical examiner arrived on scene and determined there was foul play associated to the case.

EL CENIZO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO