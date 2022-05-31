ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Nets could choose to defer 76ers’ draft pick from James Harden trade to 2023

By Brian Lewis
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

The Nets have until the end of Wednesday to decide whether to defer the first-round draft pick they got from Philadelphia.

The sense around the league is that Brooklyn will kick the can down the road and opt to use the pick next year instead of this month — that is, if they use it at all. But they’ll have until 5 p.m. to let the NBA and the 76ers know their decision.

After dealing away their own natural 2022, ’24 and ’26 first-round picks to Houston in the 2021 deal for James Harden, the Nets took a step toward replenishing that bare draft cupboard at this year’s trade deadline, getting back a pair of picks in the Harden trade to the 76ers. The earlier of the two is the one in question.

Brooklyn got the 76ers unprotected first-rounder in the June 23 draft, to be held at Barclays Center. The pick turned out to be the 23rd-overall selection, which would be the highest they’ve made in years.

Technically, the Nets took Saddiq Bey at No. 19 in 2020 and Nickeil Alexander-Walker No. 17 the year before, but both were in reality shipped out on draft-night trades. In actuality, Jarrett Allen — pick No. 22 in 2017 — was the last time the Nets had used a pick this high.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UvTvu_0fwItD2y00
Nets GM Sean Marks
Charles Wenzelberg / New York Po

There’s certainly no guarantee they will this year. Since arriving in Brooklyn, GM Sean Marks has usually been active on or in the days leading up to draft night. It wouldn’t be surprising if he stayed true to form.

Brooklyn has worked out over two dozen projected first-rounders according to NetsDaily — including Ohio State’s Malaki Branham, LSU’s Tari Evans, Nebraska’s Bryce McGowens and North Carolina State’s Terquavian Smith, though Smith told ESPN Tuesday that he plans to return to school.

“We’re going through as if we’re trying to find somebody for this roster, for this team that can help us move forward with,” Marks said in May. “So obviously if we find a group that we think is going to be there, then we keep the pick. So that’s what we’re planning on right now.

“This is a fun time of year for the front office and to have these discussions with the coaches when they’re out there and they’re evaluating, they’re scouting these young men to see who could potentially don a Nets uniform next year.”

Despite the Nets’ disappointing seventh-place finish in the East, it seems unlikely to find a rotation piece at No. 23 on what they expect to be a championship contender. A rookie who’ll carry a $2.5 million cap hit and be hard-pressed to find minutes.

It’s easy to see them not making the pick this season.

Other than the taxpayer mid-level exception, a trade is Brooklyn’s best way to improve the roster. The pick (packaged along with one of their five trade exceptions) could be the best asset.

But even just punting the pick to next season could be logical. It’s likely worth more if traded before the deadline passes, since the acquiring team would also get the same deferment option. But with time running short on that, most league personnel that spoke with The Post expect the Nets to defer.

That in a way could be banking on Harden’s continued slide (he shot a career-worst 40.2 percent with Philadelphia), and hoping the 76ers end up worse in the standings. And even if they don’t, next year’s draft is projected to be deeper and better than this year’s.

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Jordan Poole's Potential Girlfriend Revealed, Warriors Star Has Been Linked To Model Kim Cruz

Jordan Poole is one of the most exciting young players in the NBA, having emerged as a legitimate star on the Golden State Warriors. Poole has been a key piece in helping the Warriors reach the NBA Finals and is widely expected to get a huge contract after his current deal expires. If he can win a championship before then, his star will only continue to rise.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Said He Hated The Boston Celtics So Much: "You Put My Mother On The Floor, And If She Were in a Boston Celtics Uniform, I'd Break Her Face."

Fans of the Los Angeles Lakers may just have gotten their nightmare NBA Finals matchup, with the Golden State Warriors facing off against the Boston Celtics. Whichever team wins, it's unlikely to be fun for Lakers fans, but the Celtics in particular winning would have a huge impact, as that would mean the franchise would overtake the Lakers again for the most number of NBA titles in the history of the league.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
City
Brooklyn Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Philadelphia, NY
City
Houston, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
State
Nebraska State
New York City, NY
Sports
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
County
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Basketball
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Philadelphia, PA
NBC Sports

Who is the biggest celebrity Warriors fan?

Being a fan of basketball while living in California usually means you’re either a Clippers or a Lakers fan, but there’s another team just a few hours north that has captured the hearts of many. The Golden State Warriors have become one of the most dominant NBA franchises, winning three championships in the last six years and ranking as the sixth-most valuable sports franchise in the world.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
On3.com

New information emerges surrounding Marion Barber's death

The football world is mourning the death of former NFL running Marion Barber after the news broke of his passing on Wednesday at 38-years old. During his NFL career, Barber famously played for the Dallas Cowboys for six seasons, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2007 after rushing for 975 yards and 10 touchdowns as the team’s second back.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Saddiq Bey
The Spun

Luke Walton Has Reportedly Landed A New Coaching Job

Former Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings head coach Luke Walton reportedly has a new NBA gig. Walton will be joining the Cleveland Cavaliers as an assistant coach, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The 42-year-old finished his playing career in Cleveland in 2013. "The Cleveland Cavaliers are hiring Luke Walton...
CLEVELAND, OH
fadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green Thinks Lakers Hiring Darvin Ham Is 'Groundbreaking': "If He Can Become The Head Coach For The Los Angeles Lakers, I Can For Sure Become A Head Coach In This League."

Draymond Green gave new Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham an extremely emotional and fitting tribute after the Michigan native was named the new head coach for one of the most storied franchises in all of the NBA. Ham is a former player who has been grinding through the league as an assistant coach for years. The Lakers will be his first head coaching opportunity.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pick#Gm Sean Marks
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Knicks fans won’t be pleased with latest free agency update on Jalen Brunson, Mavs

After failing to advance to the 2022 NBA Finals, the Dallas Mavericks are turning their attention to their to-do list for the offseason. Undoubtedly one of the top items on that is the retention of pending free agent guard, Jalen Brunson, who has long gotten the attention of the New York Knicks. However, their prospects of landing Brunson are not looking high at the moment, with the guard rumored to be leading towards a return to the Mavs.
NBA
NBC Sports

Draymond fires back at Haslem after Heat get eliminated

The phrase “broke the code” has been the unofficial mantra of the 2022 NBA playoffs. Miami Heat lifer Udonis Haslem was the latest to utter those three words, directed at Warriors forward Draymond Green. And in classic Green fashion, he embraced the confrontation. Following the Warriors’ series-clinching victory...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

ESPN Releases New College Basketball Preseason Top 25

ESPN has updated its early college basketball top 25 just before the June 1 NBA Draft early entrant withdrawal deadline. The top five--North Carolina, Houston, Kentucky, UCLA and Creighton--is unchanged, but writer Jeff Borzello shook up the back half of his top 10. Most notably, Gonzaga is now ranked sixth,...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: New York Knicks Could Trade For D'Angelo Russell

D'Angelo Russell is a point guard that currently plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves, and he is a combo guard that is equally adept at scoring the basketball and making plays for others. Over the course of the regular season, D'Angelo Russell averaged 18.1 PPG, 3.3 RPG, and 7.1 APG. Earlier...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fadeawayworld.net

Steve Kerr Once Admitted He 'Stole' Plays From Brad Stevens: “I’ve Never Made A Play Up. You Just Steal From Other Coaches. Brad Stevens Draws Up Great Stuff. Dave Joerger Runs Really Good Stuff Too.”

Ever since he landed his first and only head coaching job in the NBA, Steve Kerr has made a big impact on the Golden State Warriors. Mark Jackson helped Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green get ready to compete for important things, but it was Kerr who took that last step to make them NBA champions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Nick Wright Suggests A 3-Team Blockbuster Trade: Ben Simmons To Lakers, Russell Westbrook To Pacers, Malcolm Brogdon And Buddy Hield To Nets

The 2021/22 NBA season is about to end, as we're a couple of days away from the Finals, meaning that everybody but two teams are already working on improving their roster for the next season. Some teams will have to do a bigger job than others after having disappointing seasons, and some of them could help each other improve their ranks.
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
34K+
Followers
28K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy