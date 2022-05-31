ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeland, MI

Lancers rally in 7th to edge Falcons in dramatic district opener

By Fred Kelly
Midland Daily News
 2 days ago
A year ago, Bullock Creek's baseball team had a great season but lost a heartbreaking extra-innings thriller to Freeland in the district tournament. On Tuesday, facing the same scenario and the same opponent, it was the Lancers' turn to break some hearts. Down to its final at-bats, Creek rallied from...

Talented trio: Freeland seniors have taken program to new heights

Every once in a while, a great runner comes along who can make quite an impact on a high school program. When three such athletes arrive at the same time, they can change the entire culture of that program for the better. And that's what Freeland girls' track and field coach George Drown loves about his talented senior trio of Mara Longenecker, Whitney Farrell, and Kiera Hansen.
FREELAND, MI
Dow's Anna Jensen helps Longhorns win 2nd NCAA championship

Dow High alum Anna Jensen and her University of Texas teammates have done it again. A year after helping the Longhorns' women's rowing team claim its first-ever NCAA championship, Jensen and her 1V8 (first varsity boat, eight rowers) boat defended that national title in Sarasota, Fla., recently, completing the final race nearly five seconds ahead of second-place Stanford.
MIDLAND, MI
Patty and Chippewas to face host Gators in NCAA opener

Midland High alum Jordan Patty and his Central Michigan University baseball teammates will head south this week to compete in the Gainesville Region of the NCAA Tournament. The fourth-seeded Chippewas (42-17) will open regional play against the 13th-ranked and top-seeded host Florida Gators on Friday at 6:30 p.m. The game will be available for viewing on ESPN+.
MIDLAND, MI
What Now With Michigan Basketball?

As you've probably heard by now, a pair of University of Michigan freshmen men's basketball players have decided to remain in the upcoming NBA Draft and forego their final three years of eligibility in Ann Arbor. I'm talking, of course, about forward Moussa Diabate and guard Caleb Houstan (pictured, #22)....
ANN ARBOR, MI
Transfer portal possibilities for Michigan basketball

It took until June for the Michigan men’s basketball program to know who won’t be on the team next season. The subtraction is done. Are additions coming?. On Wednesday, Moussa Diabaté and Caleb Houstan -- freshmen starters for Michigan last season -- finalized their decisions to keep their names in the NBA draft. Michigan had already lost its starting backcourt, fifth-year players DeVante’ Jones and Eli Brooks, in addition to reserve point guard Frankie Collins, who transferred.
EAST LANSING, MI
Meet the Michigan Golf Hall of Fame class of 2022

Jennifer Kangas-Brody, Art McCafferty and the late John Molenda comprise the Michigan Golf Hall of Fame’s class of 2022. They’ll be inducted into the Hall of Fame Oct. 16 at Ferris State’s Katke Golf Club. Kangas-Brody, 48, is a former LPGA Tour member who is an instructor...
GRAND BLANC, MI
Former Spartan Named to Michigan Golf Hall of Fame

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State golfer Jenn Kangas-Brody is one of three people named Wednesday to the 2022 class of Michigan Golf Hall of Fame. Kangas-Brody, 48, runs a golf shop in Grand Blanc where he husband Doug is the pro at Warwick Hills Country Club. Known as Kangas in her playing days, the L’Anse High School standout was a two time all Big Ten selection at Michigan State before winning the 1997 Michigan Open and playing a full year on the LPGA tour in 1998.
GRAND BLANC, MI
Plymouth Native Aria Hutchinson Crowned Miss Michigan 2022

(CBS DETROIT) — Plymouth native Aria Hutchinson, the sister of Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, has been crowned Miss Michigan 2022. Hutchinson was named the winner on Saturday at the McMorran Entertainment Center in Port Huron. She competed against 77 other candidates. She was crowned by last year’s winner Taylor Hale. “Years in the making. Years of discovery, evolution, and dreaming of this moment. Can’t begin to convey my gratitude for everyone who’s supported me on this journey. Today I can humbly say that I am #MissMichiganUSA 2022,” Hutchinson said on official Miss Michigan social media pages. Hutchinson will compete in Miss USA later this year. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
PLYMOUTH, MI
Midland Saxophone Quartet announces upcoming June performances

Midland Saxophone Quartet has several performances scheduled throughout June in Midland. The Midland Saxophone Quartet has three upcoming performances in June in Midland. The Quartet is pleased to announce that Phil Bossenberger will join them on alto saxophone as Jon Van Regenmorter has accepted a job offer in Austin, Texas. The group will miss Van Regenmorter's skill, leadership and camaraderie, but Bossenberger is an educated musician who is willing to tolerate a group of engineers and an accountant.
MIDLAND, MI
Great Lakes Bay Pride to host numerous events for Pride Month

"The growth of this event, and really all of our pride month programming and our organization in general, is a real sign that people are hungry for change," Great Lakes Bay Pride Executive Director Scott Ellis said. "(They) want to make sure we are creating a welcoming environment in the Great Lakes Bay Region, because we know it makes sense.
BAY CITY, MI
Spitnales mark 60th anniversary

Wilma and Ron Spitnale today (Photo provided/Ron Spitnale) Ron and Wilma Spitnale are celebrating their 60th anniversary. Ron married the former Wilma Pomranky on June 2, 1962 at Homer United Methodist Church in Midland.
MIDLAND, MI
Gas prices hit $4.99 a gallon in mid-Michigan

BRIDGEPORT, Mich. (WNEM) - Gas prices in Michigan are inching closer to the $5 average and industry experts believe it could happen sooner rather than later. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Michigan sits at $4.80. “It’s not good. I’m not too happy about...
BRIDGEPORT, MI
