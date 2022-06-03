ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Galaxy S22 series receives a new update with the June security patch

By Derrek Lee
Android Central
 4 days ago

Update (June 3, 3:45 PM ET) : The Galaxy S22 has begun receiving the June update, starting with Snapdragon variants. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is also being updated in Europe.

What you need to know

  • Samsung has begun updating its Galaxy devices with the June Android security patch.
  • The first device to receive the update was the Galaxy Tab S7+ in Europe.
  • The Galaxy S21 series has also begun receiving the June update in Europe, notably ahead of the Galaxy S22.

Samsung likes to push monthly security patches as early as possible, often releasing them ahead of time. Things are no different with the June update, as the company has already updated a couple of Galaxy devices. Although, oddly, the Galaxy S22 wasn't part of the initial rollout.

The first Galaxy device to receive the June update was the 5G variant of the Galaxy Tab S7+ , which was one of the best Android tablets of 2020. According to SamMobile , the tablet has already begun receiving the update in more than a handful of European countries. It is likely to receive the update in more regions sooner rather than later. The update comes with firmware version T976BXXU2CVE5.

The Galaxy S21 series is the latest to receive the June update patch with firmware version G998BXXU5CVEB . The update is rolling out in Europe, although it's currently limited to Germany for now. That said, it's likely to expand to other countries and regions very soon.

Oddly, the Galaxy S22 doesn't appear to have received the update just yet. Typically Samsung makes a point to update its latest and greatest Android smartphones before trickling down to older models and devices. Still, we expect it shouldn't be long before Samsung pushes the update to its 2022 flagship phones and tablets.

It may take some time to arrive on your device if you're in any of the countries where the update is being pushed out. However, if you don't receive an OTA notification, you can attempt to manually install the update on your Galaxy smartphone or tablet by navigating to Settings > Software update > Download and install .

Update

Just days after updating the S21 and Tab S7+, Samsung has finally issued the June update for the Galaxy S22 series. As noted by SamMobile , the update includes firmware version S90xEXXU2AVEH and comes in at a whopping 1.7GB.

It seems the June patch is arriving first on the Snapdragon variants of the Galaxy S22 and is currently limited to the United Arab Emirates. That said, it will likely expand to more regions sooner rather than later now that the update has officially kicked off.

In addition, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 has also begun receiving the update in Europe with firmware version F916BXXU2GVE9.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=095zDY_0fwIt0em00

Samsung Galaxy S22

The Galaxy S22 is a great smartphone that has plenty to offer in such a small package. Its cameras are more than capable, the Snapdragon chipset can handle pretty much anything you throw at it, and it comes in a gorgeous green colorway.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Android Central

Android Central

