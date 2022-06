Samsung updates the Galaxy S21, Tab S7 Plus with June 2022 patch before the Galaxy S22

What you need to know

Samsung has begun updating its Galaxy devices with the June Android security patch.

The first device to receive the update was the Galaxy Tab S7+ in Europe.

The Galaxy S21 series has also begun receiving the June update in Europe, notably ahead of the Galaxy S22.

Samsung likes to push monthly security patches as early as possible, often releasing them ahead of time. Things are no different with the June update, as the company has already updated a couple of Galaxy devices. Although, oddly, the Galaxy S22 wasn't part of the initial rollout.

The first Galaxy device to receive the June update was the 5G variant of the Galaxy Tab S7+ , which was one of the best Android tablets of 2020. According to SamMobile , the tablet has already begun receiving the update in more than a handful of European countries. It is likely to receive the update in more regions sooner rather than later. The update comes with firmware version T976BXXU2CVE5.

The Galaxy S21 series is the latest to receive the June update patch with firmware version G998BXXU5CVEB . The update is rolling out in Europe, although it's currently limited to Germany for now. That said, it's likely to expand to other countries and regions very soon.

Oddly, the Galaxy S22 doesn't appear to have received the update just yet. Typically Samsung makes a point to update its latest and greatest Android smartphones before trickling down to older models and devices. Still, we expect it shouldn't be long before Samsung pushes the update to its 2022 flagship phones and tablets.

It may take some time to arrive on your device if you're in any of the countries where the update is being pushed out. However, if you don't receive an OTA notification, you can attempt to manually install the update on your Galaxy smartphone or tablet by navigating to Settings > Software update > Download and install .

Samsung Galaxy S21 $675 $125 at Samsung Certified Re-Newed Store

The Galaxy S21 is a very capable smartphone more than a year after its launch. Buying one Certified Re-Newed ensures you get brand new parts and the same warranty as a new Galaxy phone. Plus, Samsung extended software support by one year. View Deal