ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

LGBTQ+ creators come together for first-ever nationwide ‘Pride Eve’

By Brooke Migdon | May 31, 2022
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cDaUM_0fwIsmqu00

Story at a glance

  • More than 100 LGBTQ+ celebrities, content creators and influencers have banded together to celebrate the first nationwide “Pride Eve,” which will be live streamed Tuesday evening.
  • The broadcast created by the group Invisible Narratives will help raise funds for LGBTQ+ advocacy groups including GLAAD, The Trevor Project and Project Contrast.
  • The “Countdown to Pride” will be streamed Tuesday evening from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Five months into a year marked by the introduction of hundreds of bills with the potential to harm LGBTQ+ Americans, members of the queer community are coming together to spread positivity and acceptance on the eve of Pride Month, celebrated each June to honor the 1969 Stonewall riots and recognize the impact that LGBTQ+ people have had – and continue to have – on the nation’s history.

More than 100 LGBTQ+ influencers, content creators and artists are partnering with the group Invisible Narratives to celebrate the first-ever nationwide “Pride Eve” event, counting down in unison to 12:00 a.m. on June 1 to commemorate the official start of Pride Month.

The live “Pride Eve” broadcast – featuring influencers like Raven Symone and Big Freedia – will also include pre-recorded tapes from creators across the country who were asked to share their stories and explain what Pride means to them.

In an interview with Changing America, Catherine McEvoy, the co-president of Invisible Narratives, said the idea for the event stemmed directly from recent legislation that has targeted LGBTQ+ people, like Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law or Alabama’s felony ban on gender-affirming care for transgender and nonbinary youth.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

McEvoy said a project like this one would typically require at least six months to a year of preparation, but the 10-person Los Angeles-based startup felt compelled to act after reading up on recent legislative attacks against the LGBTQ+ community, putting the event together in just under 60 days.

“We felt there was an urgency to counteract some of the fear that we feel like the legislation represents with a message of love, acceptance and resilience,” she said.

The hour-long broadcast will be streamed Tuesday across TikTok, Instagram and Youtube, as well as on Inviz.tv, where more than 20 different Pride flags are also available for purchase through June 30.

All profits will be donated to the LGBTQ+ media advocacy group GLAAD, the LGBTQ+ youth suicide prevention and crisis intervention group The Trevor Project and Project Contrast, which amplifies LGBTQ+ voices through innovative storytelling.

McEvoy said her team hopes LGBTQ+ people – especially young LGBTQ+ people – that live in places where they are not accepted will be able to access the broadcast. She hopes it’ll provide them with hope for the future and foster a sense of community.

“Even if you’re in a place where you’re too scared to come out, or you’re in a country where there is no community, there may not be parades but there is TikTok,” she said. “I just know that it’s going to help a lot of people,” she said.

Creators involved in the project have expressed a similar desire.

Eureka O’Hara, who appeared on seasons nine and 10 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and co-hosts the HBO show “We’re Here,” told Changing America that “Pride Eve” presents a unique opportunity to advance LGBTQ+ visibility.

“For me, I didn’t really get to learn about people like me until I was in high school,” O’Hara said. “It would have been really special for me to see people of difference and learn who they are, so I can learn who I am.”

O’Hara’s relationship with gender has been a complicated one, and they lived for a number of years as a transgender woman before making the decision to detransition, ultimately realizing that being transgender did not encompass their “full identity.”

“I think the trans person that I was is still a huge part of who I am now,” O’Hara, who uses a gender-neutral pronoun, told The Advocate in 2019. “It was more of discovering that I’m all of these things.”

Now, O’Hara hopes that sharing their journey will help others discover and celebrate their own gender identity and gender expression. Outside of youth who may be struggling with their identities, O’Hara hopes their message reaches adults who may be unfamiliar or unaccepting of LGBTQ+ people, potentially fostering a cultural shift where queer identities are more normalized.

“People that wouldn’t normally get exposed to queer culture will get a chance to see the human side,” they said. “I think that’s what these Pride events do. They kind of force people to see us. I think Pride Eve is doing that – it’s forcing people to see how we come together and how we support each other.”

Comments / 64

Judy A Campo
2d ago

No one cares about or for your sickness in this society. Keep it away from normal people and do your business at home behind closed doors.

Reply(2)
34
William A.
1d ago

If simply nothing else I just wish it had some time removed from memorial day. Here and for veterans we take the time to remember and honor those we lost. I put 13 of my brothers and sisters in the ground last year, and when June rolled around 2021 there was an outpouring of "LGBTQ+ are the real heroes," and "Trans kids are so brave." For those I lost who died for things like that to be said, it certainly feels like they've been forgotten when the nation changes emotions to 100% pride and support all month from little more than a day of remembrance relegated to BBQs and store discounts.

Reply(1)
13
JadeHelm Smith
2d ago

why were all these kids taught to worship pride. it's one of the deadly sins. the biggest 9ne. tgey shouod have been taught meritocracy instead of degeneracy. boycott all pride products.

Reply(6)
17
Related
ComicBook

Wonder Woman Star Lynda Carter Addresses Character's LGBTQ+ Impact

It's officially June and that means Pride Month is upon us. To celebrate, Wonder Woman actor Lynda Carter took to social media on Wednesday to celebrate as well as address the character's impact on the LGBTQ+ community. Carter kicked off her posts by sharing Wonder Woman art by Paulina Ganucheau and expressing how excited she was to celebrate with friends and fans, but later in the day following some comments about refuting the character's status as both a hero and icon for the LGBTQ+ community, she addressed Wonder Woman's role as an icon — as well as how she is reminded how special the role is.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Claims Parents Who Allow Kids to ‘Pick Their Gender’ Are Likely ‘Adult Predators’

Candace Owens is giving her take on parenting this week… and claims that there is something suspect about a parent who allows their children to choose their gender. “I would never allow my children to have play dates at the homes of parents who have allowed their children to pick their gender. Such an easy way to identify adult predators,” she tweeted.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rupaul
Person
Eureka O'hara
In Style

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Got Engaged to Her Longtime Boyfriend, Riley Roberts

United States Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez confirmed speculation that she and her longtime partner, Riley Roberts, are engaged. Insider reports that she shared the news on Twitter, noting that the two got engaged last month in Puerto Rico. Though details on exactly how Roberts asked weren't revealed, AOC added that they haven't started planning their ceremony just yet and are "taking some space to savor this time."
WASHINGTON, DC
Healthline

94% of Transgender Youth Maintain Gender Identity 5 Years After Social Transition

New research finds that a very large majority of transgender young people maintain their gender identity five years after childhood social transition. During a time when transgender rights and gender-affirming healthcare seem under attack, a new study offers new insights into trans youth and their relationships to their gender identity.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism#Invisible Narratives#Glaad#Lgbtq Americans#Big Freedia
Daily Mail

NYTimes outs Ed Koch: Former NYC mayor was lonely and told friends 'I want a boyfriend' in his twilight years after secretly dating a Harvard-educated health consultant while pretending to date first Jewish Miss America

As calls come to remove Ed Koch's name from New York's Queensboro Bridge over his abysmal handling of the AIDS epidemic of the 1980s, it's been revealed that the colorful city mayor was secretly gay and terrified of being outed. Koch, who never came out during his lifetime, was a...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Hill

The Hill

580K+
Followers
70K+
Post
435M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy