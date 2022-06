Interested hunters have through Friday, June 17, to apply for one of 30 elk licenses offered this year by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Seasons will run from late August to mid-October. Hunters can choose from three license options: a license for a bull elk; a license for an antlerless elk, which can be a female or a young male; or a license for either a bull or antlerless elk. It’s important that hunters review the elk season structure on the DNR website (mndnr.gov/Hunting/Elk) prior to entering the lottery to ensure they apply for the license they want.

