Chambersburg, PA

Chambersburg: Targeted Location for Traffic Enforcement

By Staff Report
Franklin County Free Press
Franklin County Free Press
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Today the Chambersburg Police Department released information on their next targeted enforcement location for June. They will be conducting targeted traffic enforcement in...

fcfreepresspa.com

Comments / 0

fcfreepress

Fires & entrapment, CO investigations

Fires and an entrapment were part of a busy weekend for firefighters and first responders this week across Franklin County. They also investigated a carbon monoxide report, finding high levels of the odorless gas in both units of a Chambersburg duplex. At 11:03 a.m. Wednesday, Franklin Fire Company Engine 43,...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Police investigating Cumberland County fraud case

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lower Allen Township Police Department is attempting to identify two fraud suspects. Police say the two entered the Hartzdale Drive Walmart on May 10 and allegedly used stolen credit cards to fraudulently purchase prepaid phone cards totaling in excess of $2,000. Get...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Route 222S reopened in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Route 222 southbound has reopened at the Oregon Pike Exit in Manheim Township after a tractor-trailer, which jackknifed on a ramp, was cleared. According to the police report, the ramp from Route 222 South to Route 30 West was completely blocked. Traffic was being detoured off the Route 222 South Oregon […]
LANCASTER, PA
wfmd.com

Pa. State Police Investigating Homicide In Franklin County

A woman was found dead; the suspect fatally shot by police in Va. Chambersburg, Pa. (KM) Pennsylvania State Police in Chambersburg are investigating a homicide in Franklin County. . On Wednesday, June 1st, just after 6:00 PM, troopers were dispatched to a residence in Lugen Township in the 8900 block...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Body found in Franklin County woods, homicide investigation underway

Lurgan Township, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a homicide in Lurgan Township after a body was found in the woods. On June 1 at approximately 6 p.m., members of PSP Chambersburg were dispatched to the 8900 block of McClays Mill Road in Franklin County to assist another law enforcement agency with an investigation.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Waynesboro man arrested for exposing himself to woman, children

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Waynesboro man has been arrested and remanded to Franklin County Prison after exposing himself inappropriately to a woman and her five- and six-year-old daughters. According to the police report, a woman and her daughters were crossing through a parking lot on Wednesday, June 1, when they saw the man, […]
WAYNESBORO, PA
WGAL

School van crashes, ends up on roof in Middletown, Dauphin County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — A school van crashed Thursday morning in Middletown, Dauphin County. It happened shortly before 7 a.m. at the intersection of Harrisburg Pike/Route 230 and Geyers Church Road. Pennsylvania State Police said the school van was heading east on Harrisburg Pike and a BMW was heading north...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
WTAJ

2 teens in stolen car arrested after Altoona high-speed chase

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A high-speed chase in a stolen car through Altoona led police to two teens that are alleged suspects for stabbing a person and stealing their car in Rochester, New York the day before. Zavion Little, 16, and Adam Levert, 17, both of Rochester, NY, were taken into custody on May 28, […]
ALTOONA, PA
abc27.com

Police investigating theft of two ATVs in Cumberland Co.

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Upper Allen Township are investigating the theft of two Yamaha Banshee ATVs. Get the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and politics from the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign-up today!. One of the ATVs is a purple and white 1993 Banshee...
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27.com

Motorcyclist killed in Lebanon County crash

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A motorcyclist was killed in a two vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Lebanon County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the accident happened on State Route 501 at the intersection with King Street in Jackson Township. Around 6:46 a.m. a Chevy Blazer was traveling north approaching the intersection when a motorcycle being ridden by a Myerstown man was traveling southbound.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Morgan Messenger

Accident on Martinsburg Road claims driver

A single-vehicle accident in the 8000 block of Martinsburg Road was fatal for the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle on Thursday morning, June 2. According to Morgan County Sheriff K.C. Bohrer, 911 was alerted to the accident at 8:05 a.m. Lt. Seth Place responded to the scene. His preliminary investigation indicates that a 2009 Honda heading eastbound ran off the edge of Martinsburg Road and struck a power pole. Sheriff Bohrer said the driver was ejected from the vehicle and died as a result of the crash. The driver was the only person in the vehicle, said police.
MORGAN COUNTY, WV
abc27.com

One person killed in Cumberland County tractor-trailer crash

EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was killed in a tractor-trailer crash on I-81 in Cumberland County early Wednesday morning. Around 4:30 a.m. on June 1 Pennsylvania State Police responded to I-81 south near mile marker 64.5 in East Pennsboro Township for a crash involving two tractor-trailers.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc23.com

Everett Woman Charged With Homicide

Authorities say a Bedford County woman has been charged with homicide in the death of a 3-year-old child over Memorial Day Weekend. Nicole Fuschino was in Everett and has the disturbing details on how police say the child was killed. Police are still trying to get answers after a 3-year-old...
EVERETT, PA
WTAJ

Rutter’s location conditionally approved in Huntingdon

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Tuesday, a controversial location for a Rutter’s gas station and store was conditionally approved in Huntingdon County. Smithfield Township Code Enforcement Officer, Ed Habbershon, said many steps need to be taken before the project can break ground. “This is just the first part of this project,” Habbershon said. “There’s […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Free Press

Chambersburg, PA
