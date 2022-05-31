CEO says 4-day workweek won’t fix burnout problem

A bill that would have established a 32-hour workweek in California failed to advance in the last session, but one business owner tells ABC7 the concept is flawed.

There’s no denying that Americans know the value of hard work, but a candle is bound to burn out faster when it’s burning at both ends.

FGCU Assistant Professor of Management Joseph Liu says there is a clear line between hard work and overwork.

“They’re expected to answer their emails. They’re expected to be on-call or be able to answer people’s questions during those times outside of the office,” says Liu.

Liu believes overwork is contributing to the growing demand for a 4-day workweek, but Elkordy Global Strategies President Mary Elizabeth Elkordy says working fewer hours won’t solve the burnout problem.

“Someone said to me the other day, it doesn’t matter if you work 14 hours or if you work 2 hours, if it’s a toxic environment, you’re going to get burned out either way,” says Elkordy.

She believes under a 32-hour workweek, employees would be working fewer hours but be required to do the same amount of work.

“So if you lower the workload, you lower the revenue coming in as a company,” says Elkordy.

She also believes the issue of burnout can be solved with flexibility on the employer’s part, such as:

Allowing employees to leave early on Fridays if the work is done.

Offering part-time work

Adapting to a hybrid model where employees can work from the office and home.

Liu says it all boils down to what work-life balance means to an individual, and communication with their employers to find common ground.

“I think it’s coming down to a level of trust with your employer to arrange and craft a job that works best for you,” said Liu.