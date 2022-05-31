ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

CEO says 4-day workweek won’t fix burnout problem

By April Reilly
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05WFz2_0fwIrYPP00

A bill that would have established a 32-hour workweek in California failed to advance in the last session, but one business owner tells ABC7 the concept is flawed.

There’s no denying that Americans know the value of hard work, but a candle is bound to burn out faster when it’s burning at both ends.

FGCU Assistant Professor of Management Joseph Liu says there is a clear line between hard work and overwork.

“They’re expected to answer their emails. They’re expected to be on-call or be able to answer people’s questions during those times outside of the office,” says Liu.

Liu believes overwork is contributing to the growing demand for a 4-day workweek, but Elkordy Global Strategies President Mary Elizabeth Elkordy says working fewer hours won’t solve the burnout problem.

“Someone said to me the other day, it doesn’t matter if you work 14 hours or if you work 2 hours, if it’s a toxic environment, you’re going to get burned out either way,” says Elkordy.

She believes under a 32-hour workweek, employees would be working fewer hours but be required to do the same amount of work.

“So if you lower the workload, you lower the revenue coming in as a company,” says Elkordy.

She also believes the issue of burnout can be solved with flexibility on the employer’s part, such as:

  • Allowing employees to leave early on Fridays if the work is done.
  • Offering part-time work
  • Adapting to a hybrid model where employees can work from the office and home.

Liu says it all boils down to what work-life balance means to an individual, and communication with their employers to find common ground.

“I think it’s coming down to a level of trust with your employer to arrange and craft a job that works best for you,” said Liu.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
State
California State
Inc.com

A Consultant Sent an 'I Quit' Email to 1,400 Shell Employees. It's a Lesson in Emotional Intelligence

'I can no longer work for a company that ignores all the alarms and dismisses the risks of climate change and ecological collapse.'. Those two words appeared in all caps as the subject line of an email sent by safety consultant Caroline Dennett to more than 1,400 employees and contractors of oil and gas company Shell. The email, which Dennett shared on LinkedIn, included her resignation.
ECONOMY
TheConversationCanada

The folly of the work-life balance

Ontario employers have until June 2 to craft a written policy on disconnecting from work. Will companies take inspiration from the television series Severance where workers volunteer to have their work self and home self surgically severed? Although companies are unlikely to be inserting chips into the brains of their employees anytime soon, the show points to the ultimate paradox of the work-life balance: relieving the stress of work or home life requires complete submission to a powerful corporation that takes control of the worker’s body. Severance’s dystopian message mimics today’s all-encompassing digital capitalism: there is no escape. ...
AMAZON
Andre Oentoro

What Are Employees Looking For In A Workplace Today?

If you have a job advertisement that isn’t gaining much attention, then it could be that you’re failing to provide employees with a workplace that meets their needs. In any recruiting situation, the employer often needs to impress the employee also. After all, changing jobs every few years started to become increasingly common in 2017, and the times haven’t changed much since. You need your employees to stick around as much as possible.
JOBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burnout#Americans#Fgcu#Elkordy Global Strategies
Fast Company

How managers can help working parents cope with end-of-school-year panic

They say that April showers bring May flowers. But for many working parents, the only things growing this season are panic and anxiety. That’s when, in addition to their regular obligations, parents face an onslaught of end-of-school events—the recitals, the sports awards ceremonies, the classroom parties—that take them away from the office, mentally and physically. At the same time, they’re scrambling to assemble a patchwork quilt of camps and activities and childcare to cover the whole summer. It’s a heavy cognitive and emotional load.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
psychologytoday.com

Be an Agent of Change by Reducing Stress in the Workplace

Making employees feel trusted helps reduce stress in the workplace. Checking our own biases increases how we view other people’s opinions. Listening more and speaking less calms the work environment. Stress is a natural phenomenon. Nobody is exempt from stressful events, suggesting that stress affects everybody, whether young or...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy