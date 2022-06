METAIRIE, La. — Patrick Kelly's week started on his usual garbage route. It will end in a hospital bed. But he's still smiling, happy to be alive. "You can walk into the hospital, see him smile, and you will fall in love with his teeth," Kelly's mother, Vera Kelly, told WDSU outside her son's hospital room at University Medical Center in New Orleans. "He has a lot to say about the God that saved him."

METAIRIE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO