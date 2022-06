Beverly Hunt, 60, of Savannah, died Tuesday, May 24, in Jackson, Tennessee. She was the daughter of the late At and Marie Scott Williams. Ms. Hunt is survived by her son, Thomas Hunt and daughter, Emily Hunt both of Adamsville; four grandchildren; sisters, Effie Carroll, Cindy Benson and Connie Word; brothers, Earnest Williams and Jeremy McFall.

SAVANNAH, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO