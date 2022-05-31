ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Missouri River Festival! Admit It, It’s The Food (GALLERY)

By Scott McGowan
SuperTalk 1270
SuperTalk 1270
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The kids are outta school and we're all starved for some fun! Starved for food too...but we'll get to that soon. The Mighty Thomas Carnival once again returns to the Bismarck Event Center for The Missouri River Festival. Wild rides and games galore! Who knew you could pay $80 for a...

supertalk1270.com

Comments / 0

Related
SuperTalk 1270

Discover Dinosaurs On The Prairie Near Napoleon, North Dakota

I was coming back from a duck hunting trip last fall when I decided to make a pit stop in Napoleon, North Dakota. One of the few cities I've never had the pleasure of visiting before in North Dakota. As a lifelong North Dakotan, there are very few cities in the state I haven't at least stopped at a gas station before. Between hunting and fishing trips, and my job, I've been to nearly all of them.
NAPOLEON, ND
KX News

Sickies Garage celebrates 10 years on the restaurant road

A staple in the downtown Bismarck and Fargo areas, Sickies Garage Burgers and Brews was originally started by a group of friends who would skip work to tinker in their garage, leading to plenty of cookouts. Wanting to share that feeling of fun and theme with the public, they moved from one type of workshop […]
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Bismarck pools reduce hours

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Deep beneath the floor of the Hillside Aquatic Complex, Bismarck Parks and Recreation operations superintendent, Dan Sedevie is opening the values that will fill one of Bismarck’s pools. It will take a couple of days to top off all areas of the facility. But while...
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Bismarck’s Sleepy Hollow Theatre Park Announces Summer Shows

Don't "Sleep" on this! Summer is a time to get outside and have some fun. This is a Bismarck must-do. If you've never been to the Sleepy Hollow Theatre & Arts Park, let me paint the picture for you. It's an outdoor theatre park, kind of like an amphitheater. You can bring your own lawn chairs and blankets (Don't forget the bug spray) and find your perfect spot on the grassy lawn, all while enjoying some wholesome entertainment. It's honestly really nice.
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Society
State
North Dakota State
State
Missouri State
City
Bismarck, ND
Bismarck, ND
Lifestyle
US 103.3

6th Annual Carz-N-Cures Car Show Is Coming This Weekend!

The six annual Carz-N-Cures Car show is coming up this Saturday, June 4th from 10 am to 2 pm. This event will take place at the northwest parking lot of the North Dakota State Capitol. Lot, 600 East Boulevard Avenue in Bismarck, North Dakota. Car and truck entries are accepted with free-will donations. This car show is free and open to the public.
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

“Dine And Dash” In BisMan – Just Plain Stupid

Here is what I don't understand about this whole thing. Why plan on going out to dinner if your intentions are to run out of the restaurant like cowards and thieves without paying a cent? Is it like some kind of cheap ( CHEAP being the keyword here ) thrill? I remember this back in San Diego years ago, when a group of people got together beforehand and decided to have an elaborate dinner at a moderate - expensive place, and then with their track shoes on bolt out the exit door to make a dash for their car. It's called "Dine And Dash", and unfortunately it's been happening lately here in Bismarck. I guess you call it a trend, of stupidity. Just recently kxnet.com reported that recent studies "...show that around 20 percent of people typically dine and dash when out? In Bismarck at the local Sickies restaurant, this happens more than you think"
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

New Shoe Store Opens In Bismarck

Earlier this week on Wednesday, June 1st, a new store opened in North Bismarck. SoleMate Shoe Store now sits at 1118 N. 3rd St. in the Arrowhead Plaza, right next to the Uniform Center. They celebrated the opening with a ribbon-cutting event and even had shoe-shaped cookies. --How cute is that?
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missouri River#The Mississippi River#The Food Lrb Gallery#The Bismarck Event Center#Canned Food Donation
Cool 98.7

Mandan’s Classic Car Auction – Your Dream Car Awaits

I love this, Mandan is getting ready for a terrific event that could put you behind the wheel of your dream car. Take a couple of seconds, and just stare at the cover picture of this story. Now when you are done foaming at the mouth, this beautiful 1970 Dodge Challenger 340 six-pack could be yours - IF you out-bid everyone else! Louis Haldorson owner of Northland Auction at 2100 3rd St SE here in Mandan is hosting an auction on June 10th at his business. Gates open at 3 and let the games begin ( Auction ) at 5. There will be free food there and a fleet of cars on display.
MANDAN, ND
kxnet.com

Dream Center hosting clothing giveaway, free breakfast

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Dream Center and Banquet will be busier than normal Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. In addition to supper being served from now until 7 p.m., there will also be new clothes given away for men and women. The new clothing is sponsored by Kingdom...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
SuperTalk 1270

Bismarck’s Beloved Tackle Shop Up For Sale

Dakota Tackle is up for sale and is said to have an interested buyer. Dakota Tackle has been in business since right around 1979, serving the community for about 43 years. The owner, Wade Anderson, says it's time for him to retire, so he can spend more time with his kids and grandkids.
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

BisMan Golfers – Don’t Miss Out On Hawktree – June 21st

This is your chance to be a part of something special - if you love golf, mark June 21st on your calendar. Listen, golf is always an experience, those who play know all about what it's like to be out and about on a wide-open course, the sun shining down as you proceed to attempt to set the course record...OR just simply keep your Titleist in play. Mark Twain once said "Golf is a good walk spoiled", yeah but he never set foot on the amazing Hawktree Golf Club 18-hole splendor. Here is your chance to do so.
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Bismarck Larks Organization – So Much More Than A Baseball Team

Welcome to June 1st, summer, and a new season of Bismarck Larks entertainment. What do you think of when I say the word "Summer"? For me, that's an easy question - Longer days, warmer weather, people flocking to the sandbars on the Missouri River, and of course the Bismarck Larks. We are lucky here in Bismarck to be able to experience such a beautiful place to relax on a lazy sun-splashed Sunday afternoon - I'm talking about the Bismarck Municipal Ballpark. The Larks staff do so many wonderful things for our community, and it's obvious how much they care. They participate in fundraisers, you see their promotional staff at golf tournaments around town, and they do whatever it takes to raise money for organizations in need. Tonight the Larks kick off their first official game of the season - 7:05 first pitch.
BISMARCK, ND
96-5 The Fox

See Bismarck – There Are People That Want To Work

It's happened quite often over the last year or so, almost surprisingly hard to believe. I forgot how long ago it was, but on the very same day here in Bismarck, I came across two local businesses that were extremely understaffed. Now I already know from personal experience the frustration of when your favorite place to eat either closes early or just shuts down - due to a lack of employees that WANT to work. So when I came across this post on Bismarck People Reporting News my hope for all of humanity ( or at least here in Bismarck/Mandan ) has been restored.
BISMARCK, ND
US 103.3

There’s A New Retail Store On The Strip In Mandan

I was strolling down the strip in Mandan the other day when I noticed a store with a new sign. "BisMan Binz" is located at 3613 Memorial Highway in Mandan. I stopped inside to check it out for the first time. I spoke with one of the owners Rich Dunka...
newsdakota.com

City of Jamestown Approves 12th Ave. SE Realignment Project

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – In a special meeting on Wednesday, June 1st, the Jamestown City Council discussed the different options for 12th Avenue SE from 3rd St. to 6th St. In cooperation with the North Dakota Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration, planning was needed for roadway improvements...
JAMESTOWN, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Don’t Fall For This Bismarck Facebook Marketplace Scam

I came home from work on Friday and I had noticed a message from my better half saying I should buy this. It was a Facebook Marketplace post from Wolf Creek Transport. You see the Mrs. just got done doing some mowing on the rider (something she had never done before). We have an acre and a half and although the mower works well it's fairly slow. Now she understands why I've been asking for a zero-turn mower to speed up the process.
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

SuperTalk 1270

Mandan, ND
752
Followers
1K+
Post
252K+
Views
ABOUT

Super Talk 1270 has the best news coverage for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy