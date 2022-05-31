Missouri River Festival! Admit It, It’s The Food (GALLERY)

Welcome to June 1st, summer, and a new season of Bismarck Larks entertainment. What do you think of when I say the word "Summer"? For me, that's an easy question - Longer days, warmer weather, people flocking to the sandbars on the Missouri River, and of course the Bismarck Larks. We are lucky here in Bismarck to be able to experience such a beautiful place to relax on a lazy sun-splashed Sunday afternoon - I'm talking about the Bismarck Municipal Ballpark. The Larks staff do so many wonderful things for our community, and it's obvious how much they care. They participate in fundraisers, you see their promotional staff at golf tournaments around town, and they do whatever it takes to raise money for organizations in need. Tonight the Larks kick off their first official game of the season - 7:05 first pitch.
