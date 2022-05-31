Thousand Palms man sentenced to prison for golf cart thefts

One of four men arrested for allegedly stealing more than $36,000 worth of golf carts in the Palm Desert area pleaded guilty to one felony count today.

Daniel Vital, 34, of Thousand Palms, was arrested May 16 and subsequently charged with one felony count of purchasing/receiving a stolen vehicle, trailer or motorized vessel, with an enhancement for being a repeat offender of vehicle theft. He pleaded guilty to purchasing/receiving a stolen vehicle, trailer or motorized vessel Tuesday.

Vital was sentenced to 16 months in prison, according to the Riverside County District Attorney's Office.

Three other men, also from Thousand Palms, were arrested in connection with the thefts. Sheriff's officials said the thefts occurred recently, but details on their exact time and location were not immediately available.

Glen James Usher, 42, was arrested May 17. He pleaded guilty two days later to one felony count for purchasing/receiving a stolen vehicle, trailer or motorized vessel. He was sentenced to two years of probation.

Glenn Usher

Steven Lucas Short, 41, and Juan Francisco Sosa, 51, were both arrested May 18 and posted bail the same day. Short was freed on a $1,500 bond and Sosa was freed on a $5,000 bond.

Steve Short Juan Sosa

Authorities said deputies from the Palm Desert sheriff's station were able to recover and return the pilfered golf carts to their rightful owners.

Authorities reminded residents to take extra steps to prevent thefts, such as removing valuables from plain view, securing items in a safe place and removing keys from vehicle ignitions when not in use.

