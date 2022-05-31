ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ware Shoals, SC

2nd person drowns in as many days at Ware Shoals park

By Robert Cox
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uSMPe_0fwIrCEf00

WARE SHOALS, SC (WSPA) – For the second straight day, a person has drowned at a park along the Saluda River in Ware Shoals.

Emergency crews responded to the Irving Pitts Memorial Park around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday for a reported drowning, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

SCDNR said a body was recovered by Abbeville County Search and Rescue around 6:40 p.m.

Police said the 19-year-old victim was with a small group when he drowned.

The Ware Shoals Police Department and Hickory Tavern Fire and Rescue also responded to the drowning.

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Bernard Dimtri Mason, of Greenwood.

This was the second day in a row a drowning was reported at the same park.

A man drowned Monday afternoon after becoming caught underneath a rock in eight feet of water, according to Ware Shoals Police.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

