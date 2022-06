Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays. Grandal was the White Sox's designated hitter and leadoff man in Tuesday's series opener, but he's on the bench Wednesday following four straight starts. Luis Robert is starting at DH and batting cleanup in his first start since returning from the COVID-19 injured list. Jake Burger is batting fifth.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO