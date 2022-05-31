ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers to sign former Duke DE

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
When the Carolina Panthers released defensive end Joe Jackson last week, their roster number dropped from 90 players to 89. So, when will they fill that void and who will they do it with?

According to league insider Jordan Schultz, it’ll be another defensive end in Drew Jordan—who the Panthers are planning on signing later tonight. Schultz notes that they’ll be agreeing upon a three-year split, which allows the team to reduce Jordan’s salary if he’s not a member of the active roster at any point.

The 6-foot-3, 255-pound undrafted free agent played his first four years of college football at Duke University. From 2017 to 2020, Jordan recorded 9.0 sacks, 13.0 tackles for a loss and four fumble recoveries over 40 games.

He then moved on to Michigan State University as a graduate senior for the 2021 campaign. There, he started in one of his 12 contests—posting 18 total tackles (3.0 for a loss), 1.5 sacks and a pass defensed.

