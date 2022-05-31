Hometown Hero: John Lopp

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday’s hometown hero is Cumberland County Facilities Director John Lopp. Lopp retired Tuesday after 22 years.

He says one thing he’ll always remember is the transition from having no computers to doing everything with computers. Now, he’s looking forward to spending time with family.

“I’m not going to have to think about timelines, deadlines, reports, and just enjoy life in general. Not to say I didn’t when I was working, but it’s a whole different chapter,” Lopp said.

Lopp has six grandchildren with a seventh on the way. He looks forward to spending time with them and traveling.

