Manchester alderman Chris Elam has resigned his post with the city, Thunder Radio News has learned. Elam was in the middle of his second term as an elected alderman. He was originally elected in 2016. He was elected to a second term in 2020 – a term that expires in 2024. However, Elam cut it short with a resignation on Thursday (June 2, 2022) after moving to a new home that is outside the city limits.

MANCHESTER, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO