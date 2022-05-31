ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Ascension Wisconsin to raise prices 4% at southeast hospitals

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V9gQg_0fwIqvcd00

Beginning July 1, Ascension Wisconsin will increase list prices for room and board at its southeast Wisconsin hospitals an average of 4.6%.

According to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal , overall patient revenue will increase in the new fiscal year but only a slightly smaller percentage than a year ago.

An Ascension Wisconsin spokesperson told the Milwaukee Business Journal , the increase “will help cover the increased cost of care due to inflation, which was well above 8% in April." Recently published notices of price increases for Ascension hospitals also cited additional reasons, including reduced reimbursement from government programs and expenses related to bad debt and charity care.

The spokesperson also said that room and board is just one category of price increases.

According to the Milwaukee Business Journal , Ascension Wisconsin said it will increase list prices for room and board by 4.71%, to $1,735 per day, at its St. Joseph and St. Francis campuses in Milwaukee, its hospital in Franklin and its Elmbrook campus in Brookfield. Midwest Orthopedic Specialty Hospital in Franklin is also increasing by that percentage to $1,735 daily.

The Columbia St. Mary’s campuses in Milwaukee and Mequon will increase of 4.51%, to $1,528 per day for room and board. The small-scale neighborhood hospitals in Menomonee Falls, Greenfield and Waukesha will increase 4.51% to $1,528.

According to the Milwaukee Business Journal , total patient revenue will increase in the range of 3.13% to 4.04%, depending on the hospital. A year ago, they increased by 3.06% to 4.32%.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 3

Related
KAAL-TV

Police: 2 people shot in Wisconsin cemetery shooting

RACINE, Wis. (AP) - Two people were shot at a cemetery south of Milwaukee on Thursday, police said. Racine police described the shooting as a "critical" incident and urged people to stay away. Police said multiple shots were fired in the direction of a funeral service Thursday afternoon. Sgt. Kristi...
RACINE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Health
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
Wisconsin State
City
Brookfield, WI
City
Waukesha, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Menomonee Falls, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

WEA Trust, Health Tradition Health Plan leaving Wisconsin’s insurance market by end of 2022

MADISON, Wis. — WEA Trust and the Health Tradition Health Plan are getting out of Wisconsin’s health insurance market by the end of the year. In a news release Wednesday, the groups said existing plan members will be covered until they choose new coverage or until December 31, whichever is earlier. WEA Trust will continue members’ long term care, life and vision coverage.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin adds over 2.6k new cases of COVID-19

THURSDAY 6/2/2022 2:01 p.m. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,477,724 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,026 total COVID-19 deaths. The number of known cases per variant is no longer tracked as The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has updated its website, deleting that...
WISCONSIN STATE
Racine County Eye

2022 Racine County Farmers Market Guide

Wisconsin is home to some of the best farmers markets. It’s officially that time of the year when you can trade shopping at a grocery store for strolling the streets. It’s time to shop the season’s freshest produce, support a local artist, buy a loaf of freshly baked bread, and enjoy the variety of sellers and products found at the farmers markets in Racine County. Now is your chance to find produce grown in your neighbor’s backyard, purchase soaps made in houses near yours, and have the chance to connect with fellow community members.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Room And Board#Ascension Wisconsin
Urban Milwaukee

County Renews Program Doubling Food Shares

Milwaukee Market Match, a program that doubles the amount FoodShare participants spend at farmers markets up to $20 per day, was unanimously approved by the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors on Thursday for funding through 2024. All that is left for the program to begin is for approval by County...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin sees bump in COVID-19 deaths reported, hospitalizations

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin is averaging its fewest COVID-19 cases in almost a month, with the Department of Health Services reporting 1,173 new cases diagnosed in the last 24-hour period. That’s about 200 more cases than were diagnosed the day before. With 2,410 cases identified a week and a day ago out of the equation, the 7-day average dropped sharply to 1,610 cases per day Wednesday; that rolling average was 1,748 cases the day before.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
CBS 58

Wisconsin Center welcomes 2nd Cannabis Exposition June 4

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Center is welcoming the second Wisconsin Cannabis Expo on June 4. The one-day event will feature over 100 exhibitors including Lake Country Growers, Sweetly Baked and The Village CBD Shoppe, according to a press release. The release says all angles of the industry will...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

‘Mounting what will be a vigorous defense’: Advocate-Aurora responds to lawsuit over high prices

(WFRV) – Wisconsin’s biggest hospital system is facing a lawsuit regarding its alleged monopolization, anticompetitive methods and high prices. The class-action lawsuit was filed by Uriel Pharmacy which is a business located in East Troy, Wisconsin. Uriel has a self-funded health plan for its employees and has paid Advocate Aurora Health (AAH) for healthcare at the negotiated rates by Cigna.
EAST TROY, WI
WISN

Rats take over Milwaukee housing complex

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee neighborhood is being overrun by rats, and residents are desperate for help. It's the Westlawn Gardens complex on the city's northwest side, the same spot where WISN 12 News investigated a rat invasion last year. But now, residents there tell WISN 12 News the rat...
Daily Telegram

COVID-19 declining in Wisconsin, DHS data shows

SUPERIOR — The number of new cases of COVID-19 has declined over the last two weeks, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported Wednesday, June 1. After 14,552 cases were reported the week ending May 18, new cases in Wisconsin dropped to 13,231 for the week ending May 25 and further declined to 11,204 for the week ending June 1, DHS reported.
WISCONSIN STATE
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy