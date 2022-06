RACINE, Wis. (CBS/AP) -- Two people were wounded and chaos erupted Thursday when a barrage of gunfire rang out at a funeral at Graceland Cemetery in Racine, Wisconsin. One of the victims was treated and released, CBS 58 Milwaukee reported. The other victim was flown to a Milwaukee hospital and their condition is not known. No one was in custody late Thursday.The shooting happened during the funeral for Da'Shontay King, a 37-year-old man who was shot and killed by Racine Police on May 20. A Racine police officer fatally shot King, 37, during a traffic stop about...

