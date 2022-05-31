ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
She Got A Girl Kicked Out Of Her Sorority Party After She Said She Didn't Like Or Respect Sorority Girls

 2 days ago

A 21-year-old college girl is in a sorority, and recently, her sorority threw a wine tasting formal for their year-end celebration.

Her sorority rented out a local venue, and they invited students who were not in their sorority to come to their event, yet they all covered the costs for their formal and didn't ask anything from the other students.

At their formal, she wound up talking to a girl who wasn't part of their sorority, and this girl was pretty much downing wine.

"I was talking to a girl who was drinking all the wines, and she kept saying "I’m here for the wine, but I don’t like sorority girls," she explained.

"And other snide comments about our feminine decor and use of the color pink. She knew I’m in the sorority. Other girls had already complained about her attitude."

She chose to confront this girl who was enjoying wine that they had generously provided while insulting them all.

She told the girl that perhaps she should have stayed home if she didn't like sorority girls as the sorority girls were the ones that put together the entire event that night.

This girl disregarded her remark and insisted that she simply had no "respect" for any girl that was part of a sorority.

"I took the glass of wine out of her hand and said she’s welcome to leave now because she’s not going to come and drink the wine we paid for and disrespect the sorority women here," she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i8eRk_0fwIqIde00
Mary Perry - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purpose only, not the actual person

"She became hostile and said I can’t make her leave. To which I was like “you want a bet?” I had one of the bouncers escort her out, and she cussed at me as she had to go."

The guy that this girl had brought with her that night as her date was enraged at having to leave the event early.

He turned around and lodged a complaint with the social chair of the sorority, and he was angry that he drove a half hour to the event and then had to leave so he could give his date a lift home.

"In my opinion, she never should’ve come in the first place," she concluded, yet she's wondering if she somehow handled this in the wrong way.

If you were her, would you have done the same thing and asked the rude girl to leave the event?

