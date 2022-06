This article originally appeared in the Spring/Summer 2022 issue of The Bulletin. MANY GOSHEN COLLEGE alumni can vividly recall the first time they snorkeled through a grass bed in the Florida Keys scouring the ocean floor for all manner of sea creatures. Perhaps you remember the surprise when your first nudibranch slithered up the side of the petri dish in the lab or the wonder of the night snorkel when the effervescent glow of bioluminescent plankton emanated from each of your fingertips as you glided through the murky darkness? These memories keep calling us back to the rhythm of the ocean waves and the humility of discovering yet another life hiding in these otherworlds.

