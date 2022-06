LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - update 5:13 p.m. - To this point the most intense thunderstorms have been in Lea County, southwest of Hobbs, moving to the ESE. The front has made steady progress south, which is why it’s cloudy and relatively cool in Lubbock. The front now is roughly just north of Seminole, Lamesa and Snyder. The greater severe risk remains south of the front. There have also been a few other showers and storms farther north, much weaker.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO