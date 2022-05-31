ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Avalanche's Darcy Kuemper: Starting Game 1

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Kuemper will guard the home goal in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday, Peter Baugh...

www.cbssports.com

NHL

PREVIEW: Oilers at Avalanche (Game 2)

The Oilers aim to even up their Western Conference Final series against the Avs in Colorado on Thursday night. Oilers pre-game coverage is presented by SkipTheDishes. The Edmonton Oilers look to rebound against the Avalanche in Game 2 of their Western Conference Final series at Ball Arena in Colorado. You...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Strikes on power play in Game 2

MacKinnon scored a power-play goal on 11 shots and added three hits in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Oilers in Game 2. MacKinnon had nearly half as many shots as the Oilers did as a team (24). The goal was MacKinnon's fifth in the last four games and his 10th of the postseason. The superstar center is up to 16 points, 70 shots, 18 hits and a plus-7 rating in 12 playoff contests.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Mike Smith in for the Edmonton Oilers, Darcy Kuemper out for the Colorado Avalance

Big news in Colorado as Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper is out for game two against the Edmonton Oilers. After leaving game one with an upper-body injury, Avs head coach Jared Bednar said it would be Pavel Francouz’s net tonight. During Colorado’s morning skate, Francouz was seen in the starters...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

4 Takeaways from Avalanche’s 8-6 Victory over Oilers in Game 1

The talk around the Western Conference Final was all about offense. The Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers didn’t disappoint. The teams combined for 14 goals and used four goaltenders as the Avs held on for an 8-6 victory in Game 1. Here are four takeaways from Colorado’s win in...
NHL
Yardbarker

Avalanche score three goals in two minutes in 4-0 win over Oilers in Game 2

Between a disappointing loss in Game 1, and the fact that the Colorado Avalanche were going to their backup goalie Pavel Francouz after Darcy Kuemper was hurt in Game 1, many people probably expected a big answer from the Edmonton Oilers for Game 2. Not only did they not answer big, they didn’t answer at all, as the Avs didn’t give them much to work with in a 4-0 win.
DENVER, CO
ESPN

2022 Stanley Cup playoffs: Picks for Rangers-Lightning, Avalanche-Oilers

We've reached the conference finals of the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs, with no shortage of star power in either series. The Eastern Conference finals begin Wednesday, and feature Hart Trophy candidate Igor Shesterkin and the New York Rangers against the two-time defending Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning. In the Western Conference finals starting Tuesday, Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and the rest of the Colorado Avalanche take on the Edmonton Oilers, who have the hottest line in hockey: Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Evander Kane.
NHL
CBS Sports

CBS Sports

CBS Sports

CBS Sports

CBS Sports

CBS Sports

CBS Sports

CBS Sports

CBS Sports

CBS Sports

CBS Sports

CBS Sports

